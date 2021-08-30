The Empire State Building will shine red for the return of Broadway

Broadway is back and, to celebrate, the Empire State Building will be lighting up red tonight!

Make sure to look toward midtown when the sun begins to set to see the lighting that's being done in partnership with The Broadway League and the "This is Broadway" campaign, which aims to put the 18-month shutdown behind us and move forward into a new season of Broadway shows.

RECOMMENDED: Six tips for attending a Broadway show in the COVID era

This is Broadway is the result of unprecedented partnerships between theater owners, myriad behind-the-scenes professionals, and industry competitors to create a unified comeback campaign that shouts to the world, "Broadway is BACK!" as well as celebrates the art form. Broadway’s Chicago musical stars Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín will be at ESB tonight for the lighting ceremony.

Broadway is officially back in business this month with more show openings like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Chicago, Hadestown, Six and Pass Over. Others such as Company, Thoughts of a Colored Man and the revival of The Music Man with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster will follow in the coming months. You can check here to see what tickets are available now.

Photograph: courtesy The Empire State Building

Since 2012, the building has used a state-of-the-art LED lighting system, capable of displaying more than 16 million colors. It routinely displays combinations of colors to mark various occasions and holidays throughout the year.