In honor of Veterans Day, the Empire State Building has partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project and will shine in the colors of our very own American flag—red and white stripes with blue and gold speckles—tomorrow night.

As has been the case throughout the past few years, the landmark will use its iconic lighting system in remembrance of all those who have served in our armed forces.

You'll be able to glimpse at the shining colors starting sunset (which, tomorrow, is at 4:42pm) until around 2am.

The legendary building has become the site of many celebrations throughout its lifespan. Next month, for example, it will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of the classic holiday film Elf starring Will Ferrell. In honor of the event, the building will host special movie screenings on the 80th floor complete with holiday-themed drinks and snacks.

Later this month, on November 14, the landmark will shine blue in partnership with the Helmsley Trust in honor of World Diabetes Day and, just a few days later, on November 17, it will turn red and green in partnership with Madison Square Garden in celebration of the Radio City Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular opening night.

Basically, if you want to know what cause you should be thinking about that day, all you need to do is look up at the Empire State Building!