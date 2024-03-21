New York
F and M trains on NYC subway
Photograph: Shutterstock

The F and M trains will resume regular subway service on April 1

Finally.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
At the end of the summer, New Yorkers waved "goodbye" to regular F and M train service—but things will finally go back to normal on April 1, when full service will be restored across both lines.

According to an official press release, F and M trains will start "making regular stops in Manhattan and Queens beginning at 5am on April 1." As a result, the shuttle that has been running between Lexington Av-63 St and 21 St-Queensbridge to make up for the disruption in transportation will be halted at 5am on March 30. 

Back in August, service was suspended to fix infrastructure leaks in an effort to prevent "future corrosion and deterioration," overall extending "the life of existing infrastructure." 

During the specific time period, F trains also skipped the 57 St stop, giving New York City Transit workers the chance to convert all light fixtures to LED bulb; install new fixtures; scrap, prime and repaint station surfaces and wall tiles; remove outdated signage and clean up the stop as a whole.

Now that the work has officially been completed, commuters can go back to their regular daily journeys.

There are, however, a few updates to keep in mind in the following weeks, according to the press release:

  • Starting at 11:30pm on Friday, March 29, a free shuttle bus will connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St-Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza, following the current Q94 overnight shuttle route.
  • This shuttle bus will run during daytime and overnight hours for the duration of the weekend and is scheduled to operate approximately every 5 to 10 minutes.
  • The F train will continue to operate via the E in both directions.
  • From 5:30am to 10:00pm on Friday, March 29, ​M train service will operate between Metropolitan Av and Delancey St-Essex St, and via the J to/from Chambers Street which will be the last stop.
  • ​M trains will resume normal overnight/weekend service at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29.

