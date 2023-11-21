New York
Timeout

Truffle ramen at Momofuku Noodle Bar
Photograph: courtesy of Momofuku Noodle Bar

The famed truffle ramen is back at Momofuku Noodle Bar

$45 for a bowl of noodles? In this economy?

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
The most decadent time of the year is upon us: Truffle season. And with the annual return of the world’s priciest fungi, New York restaurants are predictably stepping up to include the umami-rich expensive mushrooms on winter menus.

Back on the menu for its ninth season, truffle ramen is making a reappearance at Momofuku Noodle Bar in the East Village.

The decadent dish is a soup-based special, with roasted miso broth with freshly shaved Burgundy truffles, chives, gooey orange egg yolk, and a thick slice of truffle butter for added richness to the tangle of noodles. It’s an elaborate and splurge-worthy dish, but it comes with a price.

This year’s truffle ramen is $45, down $4 from its previous $49 price tag. Not only is this ramen inflation-proof, but it’s also well worth the extra bucks if you’re a truffle fiend—a generous amount of black truffle is shaved on top of the steamy bowl, an addition that can cost upwards of $50 at plenty of nearby restaurants. 

“With truffle season in full swing, it only made sense to bring this celebratory bowl back in time for the holidays,” says Chef Pablo Vidal Saioro, Chef de Cuisine at Momofuku Noodle Bar. “We drew inspiration from traditional Hokkaido style ramen as the compound truffle butter thickens the roasted miso broth creating a rich, earthy flavor. We double down on umami by shaving fresh Burgundy truffles alongside egg yolk and chives.” 

With the recent closures of Momofuku Ssam Bar and Momofuku Ko, Momofuku Noodle Bar is the last sit-down restaurant in David Chang’s New York empire. Just like when the doors opened in 2004, there’s still a line to snag a seat at the counter or one of the coveted tables in the East Village. The restaurant also accepts reservations 14 days in advance, with bookings opening at 10am on Resy.  

