The Fearless Girl statue will remain in NYC permanently

It’s been nearly a year since the Fearless Girl statue was installed across from the Charging Bull in the Financial District, and it looks like it’s going to remain in New York permanently.

Adweek reports that the girl will continue to face down the bull indefinitely, but the location of the two sculptures may be moved. Since its debut, Fearless Girl has drawn large crowds to the downtown location, leading to complaints over traffic and safety. Given that the feminist statue and the hordes of tourists it attracts are not going anywhere, officials are reportedly considering relocating the public exhibit to other nearby locations that are more pedestrian-friendly.

Fearless Girl, which was commissioned by the investment management company State Street Global Advisors, was originally planned to be in place through April 2 of last year. It debuted days before International Women’s Day in 2017 and became such an iconic symbol that Mayor Bill de Blasio quickly announced that it would remain in place until February 2018. Now that the deadline has arrived, it’s no surprise that city officials are working to make it a permanent fixture in the city.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.