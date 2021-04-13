The first-ever Michelin-starred ramen shop in the world is opening in NYC

We can't believe it took this long: Tokyo-based Tsuta, the very first ramen shop in the world to receive a Michelin star, is finally coming to New York City.

Set to open inside a new single-story commercial space in Dumbo towards the end of the summer, right next to coffee shop %Arabica and another Japanese restaurant, this is Tsuta's second location in the United States. The first outpost opened to much fanfare in San Francisco back in 2019 but has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Expect the Brooklyn destination to sit 40 people inside and about 15 outdoors. Co-owner of New York operations Alan Lo told Eater that the restaurant will only open once local dining capacity returns to 100%.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa Salt Ramen

As for the important stuff, what to actually eat once the eatery opens at 20 Old Fulton Street: you'll want to try chef Yuki Onishi’s signature soy-sauce based shoyu broth (dashi, clam shells, black truffle oil). Also on the menu is a miso broth with porcini mushroom oil, fried chicken drenched in Japanese mayo, shio broth made with white truffle oil and ro-su chashu, a side dish of roasted pork and butter sauce. Trying to stay away from meat? The menu will likely feature a vegetarian ramen option as well.

Although New York is obviously home to a ton of ramen eateries (here are some of the best in town), Tsuta's focus on soy sauce-based ramen helps it stand apart from others typically serving pork-based broth. Given that the original nine-seat eatery in Japan received a Michelin star in 2015, we are certain that Tsuta will become a must-visit spot as soon as it opens in New York as well.

