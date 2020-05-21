The first-ever official Friends cookbook is coming

Despite the fact that the Friends reunion on HBO Max was put on hold due to the current crisis, there are still wins to be had for the television show's legions of fans. A new cookbook inspired by the show's most iconic food-related moments has launched by chef Amanda Yee. It's simply titled Friends: The Official Cookbook.

Though there have been other Friends-related cookbooks to come out since the show's debut (there's a whole host of options to peruse from online), this is the first time an official one has been created—and just in time, as all of us are spending more time than ever cooking. So if you're tired of trying your hand at sourdough, take a flip through.

The cookbook does not come out until September 22nd (the show's 26th anniversary—feel old yet?) but is now available for pre-order online. Not all the recipes inside might be appetizing—we're looking at you, the English trifle dessert that Rachel accidentally made with beef—but they're more about paying homage to some of the show's most comedic moments. Plus, it will make you nostalgic for a time when we could casually hang out with our own group of friends—without the anxiety of contributing to a public health crisis. Alas, we'll head back to the kitchen.

