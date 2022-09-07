The first-ever Staten Island Krispy Kreme is opening this month

Believe it or not, there has never been a Krispy Kreme on Staten Island—but things are about to change.

The iconic coffee and doughnut chain has announced the opening of its first location within the borough at 2643 Richmond Avenue by the Staten Island Mall. The shop, officially opening on September 20, will also be the only one in New York state boasting a drive-through and it will up the number of total chain stores across all boroughs to 14.

In case you were wondering: the venue will, indeed, also boast the brand's iconic Hot Light, which signals when fresh doughnuts are being rolled off the assembly line.

To celebrate the grand opening, all Staten Island patrons will receive a free original glazed doughnut any time the Hot Light is on (no purchase necessary) from opening day through September 27. What's more, 30 lucky customers will receive a special golden ticket that will afford them an entire year's worth of free doughnuts. You read that right.

"We are so excited to be part of the Staten Island community and to now be in all five boroughs," said Gary Brown, division vice president, U.S. operations for Krispy Kreme. "The Krispy Kreme Hot Light at the Staten Island Mall will be beacon for not just hot, fresh doughnuts but also joy. And it's a joy for us to be part of the Staten Island community."

Although New York is certainly home to some extraordinary “artisanal” mom-and-pop shops that deliver delicious sweets in a more intimate environment than stores like Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme do, there is something to be said about the national chains, which can be virtually credited with popularizing doughnuts throughout the decades.

After all, there's enough interest (and there are enough locals!) to patronize all of the best doughnut shops in NYC.