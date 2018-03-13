The “first gender-free store in the world” is now open in Manhattan

A new 3,000-square-foot store that opened earlier this month in Noho is stocked full of apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, beauty products and gifts. However, there’s one thing it doesn’t have: gender distinctions.

The Phluid Project calls itself “the first gender-free store in the world” and is part retail, part community space and part Instagram-friendly immersive experience. Its own label accounts for about half of the offerings, with the rest rounded out by a curated selection of brands with gender-free products. You’ll find clothing from well-known brands like Kinfolk, Champion, Gypsy Sport, Context and Le Spec in the space, as well as quirky and unique gifts from designers like Jeremyville.

Store founder Rob Smith explains the concept behind the space as a group effort to push the boundaries of what people are comfortable wearing. “Phluid (fluid), because nothing is constant and we should always be challenging ourselves and eliminating boundaries,” says Smith. “PH, because when we are balance, life is in balance, creating peace, love and acceptance of ourselves and others. Project, because it is a collaborative effort and I’m going in with a plan, but willing to learn and discover along the way.”

The store, located at 684 Broadway, sells items ranging from $35 to $500 and has a coffee and juice bar for community events and socializing. Check out some images of the colorful interior below.

Photograph: Courtesy Daniel Potes, Sonzai Photography

Photograph: Courtesy Daniel Potes, Sonzai Photography

Photograph: Courtesy Daniel Potes, Sonzai Photography

