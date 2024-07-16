The first Sonic drive-through location in NYC just opened in Brooklyn

Beloved fast food chain Sonic has officially debuted its first-ever drive-through location in NYC, this one at 805 Pennsylvania Avenue in Brooklyn.

The destination, which is also offering dive-in service, joins two other Sonic locations in NYC—one in Long Island City and the other in Brooklyn near South Williamsburg. Neither one of them features a drive-through area, though, a fact that imbues the recent opening announcement with that much more excitement.

Although a Manhattan Sonic location was announced back in 2021, no update has been shared about its possible debut.

But back to that new drive-through: according to Patch, the eatery will be open daily from 10am to 10pm for drive-through service, pickup window offerings and indoor seating for up to twenty folks at once.

Patrons will also get to place orders online or through the Sonic app for pickup.

“We are so excited to continue to expand SONIC’s presence in the Metro New York City area with this new location,” said franchise partner Jonathan Gensler in an official statement. “The Brooklyn Sonic will offer everything our customers know and love with the added convenience of a drive-thru to enjoy their meals on-the-go. Our team’s looking forward to serving the community both within and beyond our restaurant doors for years to come.”

We expect New Yorkers to flock to the area to indulge in the chain's famous purple Sprite, adult grilled cheese, extreme popcorn chicken and, of course, the made-to-order burgers that everyone loves. Enjoy!