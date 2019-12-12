The first trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights" will brighten up your Thursday

Good news for the Lin-Manual Miranda fan in your life! While the Hamilton screen adaptation is still probably a decade away, Miranda's previous Broadway outing, In the Heights, has just dropped its first trailer, and it's a perfect preview of what's sure to be the toe-tappingest movie event of the summer.

In the Heights is a love story set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing neighborhood in Washington Heights. Like the best musicals, it's both intimate and universal. The show debuted on Broadway in 2008 and was nominated for 13—thirteen!—Tony Awards, ultimately taking home four. The film adaptation stars Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace and is directed by John M. Chu, who delivered last year's breakout success Crazy Rich Asians.

Based on the trailer and the history of the show itself, this one looks like a lot of fun. Granted, the competition for trailers for musicals that don't give me night terrors has not been strong the last few months, but still. There's something magical about filling New York's streets with dancers, and it just feels right. Am I shading La La Land? Who's to say. In the Heights comes to cinemas on June 26, 2020.