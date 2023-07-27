The first Wegmans in Manhattan has an official opening date

The former Astor Place Kmart, which shuttered in 2021, will soon become an 82,000-square-foot Wegmans—and there’s finally an official opening date!

The Wegmans at 770 Broadway between Lafayette Street and Broadway will be the beloved grocery chain’s first Manhattan location and will include a 94-seat seafood restaurant with a Champagne-Oyster Bar and a 10-seat sushi bar with omakase, which will open in the first half of 2024.

Executive Chef David Lopatynski and his culinary staff will lead the kitchen, which will include fresh sushi, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, hot sandwiches, soups, pizza, and wings, as well as hot Asian cuisine options. There will be ready-to-heat options and made-to-order and packaged Mediterranean-inspired Mezze options.

The bi-level store is slated to open at 9am on Wednesday, October 18, and has a 30-year lease anticipates the longevity of the supermarket, meaning it’s not going anywhere (knock on wood)!

Photograph: courtesy of Wegmans

“We know our customers can’t wait to come see what we have in store and our employees have been training, in some cases, for over a year to get ready for this day,” said store manager Matt Dailor. “Wegmans is a celebration of food and people, and we can’t wait to open the doors on October 18 to our community here in the east village.”

The store will employ more than 600 people.

Wegmans opened its first New York City store in October 2019, with a highly anticipated location at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. That store, which is 74,000 square feet, was Wegmans 101st store opening, and is substantially smaller than the grocer’s suburban locations, which typically range from 100,000- to 150,000 square feet.

The Astor Place store will be the second in New York City following the 2019 opening of Wegmans Brooklyn.