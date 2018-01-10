The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in one of the most expensive cities in America, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking for a concert, art exhibit,comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to go and have good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do this week.

Too Many Cooks Lucky Jack’s; Wed 10; free

For a night of unrelenting, uproarious free stand-up, count on the epic team up of Samantha Ruddy, Luke Touma, JP McDade, Jordan Temple and Dina Hashem at this mid-week get-down.

Fundamentals of Meditation Anthroposophy NYC; Thu 11; donations suggested

Using techniques from spiritual practices, neuroscience and recent mindfulness programs, this course provides a new user-friendly approach to the daily act of meditation. You'll learn how to initiate your own regular practice and see the overwhelmingly positive benefits in short time.

Black Comic Book Festival Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; Fri 12, Sat 13; free

Just weeks before Marvel drops the Black Panther movie, more than 12,000 genre fans gather for panels, cosplay competitions and film screenings celebrating black superheroes and comic book creators. Don’t miss discussions like “Black Characters Matter” and “White Scripts and Black Supermen.”

Apollo Uptown Hall: 50 Years After MLK — A Dream Deferred Apollo Theater; Sun 14; free

This interactive forum invites prominent figures like Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Taylor Branch and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors to discuss Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy. Moderating the panel are WNYC’s Brian Lehrer and All Things Considered host Jami Floyd. The evening concludes with a performance by Harlem's two-time Emmy Award–winning choir, Vy Higginsen’s Gospel For Teens.

Free Puppies: A Stand Up Comedy Show For People Who Like Puppies Village Lantern; Sun 14; free

At this undeniably chipper show, some of our favorite comics wreak dark havoc over a range of topics (including puppies). Catch hilarious sets from Laurel Cummings, Jay Jurden, Remy Kassimir, Morgan Murphy, Sean Donnelly and Sydnee Washington.