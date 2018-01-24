The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Uh-Oh: Stories From People Who Pooped their Pants Friends and Lovers; Wed 24; 8pm

Mining perhaps the richest arena of situational comedy, host Chris Calogero and his buddies share hilarious stories of nature's calling. Enjoy tales of horror from Mary Mack, Carmen Lagala, Drew Anderson, Emily Winter, Kenice Mobley and Larry Mancini. Giveaway winners have the chance to get their own Squatty Potty. Who said that comedy can't change your life?

Samantha: Comedy at the Pleasure Chest; Fri 26; 8pm

Liz Magee holds court at adult toy shop The Pleasure Chest in this dope monthly show. Bring a drink and get your life to sets by Melissa Aquiles, Courtney Maginnis, Joe Castle Baker, Aminah Imani and Catherine Cohen. Prepare to walk out with discounted goodies.

Arkham Bizarre; Fri 26; 10pm

Ring in a truly dark Black Friday at this divine dungeon rave going down every month at Bizarre. Resident DJ Cyclonus and guest DJ James David spin a lurid mix of ’80s synth, postpunk, death-rock and goth music. While you dance to Siouxsie and the Banshees, Adam and the Ants and Depeche Mode, you can catch glimpses of horror movies projected on the walls and take your night to the next level with absinthe cocktails. Partygoer beware: you’re in for a scare.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Trivia Stone Creek Bar and Lounge; Fri 26; 8pm

Bring as many as four members of your friendtopia to show off your obsessive knowledge of Rachel Bloom’s brilliant, feminist romantic musical comedy series.

Winter Jam Naumburg Bandshell, Central Park; Sat 27; 11am

Ski, sled, snowboard, snowshoe and watch ice sculpture at this winter sports arena. Warm up between classes at the Taste NY market.

