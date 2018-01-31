The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

POP! A Bingo Party

This delicious night of catty geek revelry hosted by comedian Bobby Hankinson provides clips, trivia and drunken debates on sacred topics from the media vault. This edition’s honoree: Britney Spears. Parklife, 636 Degraw St, Brooklyn (parklifebk.com). Wed 31 7–9:30pm.

“One Year of Resistance”

More than 80 artists share their responses to the issues, culture and policies of the current presidential administration at this provocative group show, which follows up last year's "UPRISE/ANGRY WOMEN" exhibition. The Untitled Space, 45 Lispenard St (212-780-0960, untitled-space.com). Wed 31 at 10am.

First Fridays: Afro-Latino Edition Celebrating Arturo Schomburg

Kick off Black History Month during the Schomburg Center’s monthly get-down featuring signature drinks and Latin rhythms from DJ IRS and a hip-shaking performance by Afro-Venezuelan drum group Tambor y Caña. Wear your dancing shoes and get ready to bust some serious moves. 515 Malcolm X Blvd (212-491-2200, nypl.org/locations/schomburg). Fri 2 at 6pm.

Target First Saturdays

Make art inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat and get down with the Everyday People dance party at this edition of the Brooklyn Museum’s monthly hoopla. Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy (718-638-5000, brooklynmuseum.org). Sat 3 1–10pm.

Party Like It’s 1999: Given to Pearl Jam Edition

Grab your flannel. The monthly throwback rager honors the 20th anniversary of Pearl Jam’s Yield. Celebrate by cutting loose to ’90s pop, hip-hop and dance hits with other retro-loving revelers. The Bell House, 149 7th St, Brooklyn (thebellhouseny.com). Sat 3 at 10pm.