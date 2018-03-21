The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

The Fuck You Revue Bizarre; Fri 23 at 8pm; free

Zoe Ziegfeld and Fancy Feast have performed in NYC's most legendary burlesque shows and now they join forces to throw their own wickedly fun monthly bash. For the March "History Buffs" edition, they reflect on mankind's monumental moments with the help of Delysia LaChatte II, Maddie Cake, Darlinda Just Darlinda, Zaza Zandra, Fem Appeal and Liberty Rose.

Macy’s Flower Show Macy’s Herald Square; Sun 25 at various times; free

Folks flock to this floral-filled exhibition at Macy’s Herald Square, where jaw-dropping arrangements are on display for two weeks. The theme for this 44th annual installment is "Once Upon A Springtime," so expect to see a lot of plays on fantasy-inspired settings and storybook scenes.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia trivia Videology Bar & Cinema; Sun 25 at 8pm; free

Had your fair share of rum ham? Know every guest of the Ponderosa Wedding Massacre? Familiar with the D.E.N.N.I.S. System? (Not too familiar, we hope). Show off your knowledge of one of TV's most consistently funny, totally daring comedies at this fan celebration, featuring five rounds of trivia about the gang. Answers written in hieroglyphics are accepted.

My Journey Into the Wu-Tang: Lamont “U-God” Hawkins Housing Works Bookstore Cafe; Mon 26 at 7pm; free

The hip-hop legend shares his unflinching new memoir with Mass Appeal's Sasha Jenkins.

POP! A Bingo Party Parklife; Wed 28 at 7pm; free

Not all bingo players are created equal. For those of us with a particular predilection for pop culture, this delicious night of catty geek revelry hosted by comedian Bobby Hankinson provides clips, trivia and drunken debates on sacred topics from the media vault. You better work for the March edition, which covers the lip-syncs, death drops and double-crosses of RuPaul's Drag Race. Study up on your NYC queens now.

