The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Macy’s Flower Show Macy’s Herald Square; ongoing at various dates and times; free

Folks flock to this floral-filled exhibition at Macy’s Herald Square, where jaw-dropping arrangements are on display for two weeks. The theme for this 44th annual installment is "Once Upon A Springtime," so expect to see a lot of plays on fantasy-inspired settings and storybook scenes.

POP! A Bingo Party Parklife; Wed 28 at 7pm; free

Not all bingo players are created equal. For those of us with a particular predilection for pop culture, this delicious night of catty geek revelry hosted by comedian Bobby Hankinson provides clips, trivia and drunken debates on sacred topics from the media vault. You better work for the March edition, which covers the lip-syncs, death drops and double-crosses of RuPaul's Drag Race. Study up on your NYC queens now.

Greetings, from Queer Mountain Housing Works Bookstore Cafe; Wed 28 at 7pm; free

Micheal Foulk welcomes LGBTQ writers, performers and artists to share tales on a given theme at this new storytelling night. For the "Little Did They Know" edition, Jayson Smith, Shira Erlichman, Lorena Russi, Kyle Dacuyan, Sam Morrison and Mila Myles share stories of secrets and revelations.

Women’s History Month Trivia Double Wide Bar; Thu 29 at 7pm; free

Pro-choice, democratic nonprofit organization Women's Information Network hosts this free trivia night testing your knowledge of dynamite dames throughout history. Show up for snacks, prizes and inspiration.

Sundays with Ana Starr Bar; Sun 1 at 8pm; free

Gonzo character performer and future HBO favorite Ana Fabrega hosts a monthly night of droll delights, with different themes to send her crazed crew of stand-ups over the edge. At this month's Oscar-satirizing Best Films of 2017 edition, Fabrega invites Eudora Peterson, Rosebud Baker, Robby Hoffman, Julio Torres, Martin Urbano and Pat Regan to skewer the nominees.

