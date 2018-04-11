The five best non-film events to catch at Tribeca Film Festival 2018

Getting stoked for the Tribeca Film Festival? You should be: The 17th edition gets underway Wednesday 18 and the lineup is strong. We've done the digging and have our 10 favorite movies at the fest, as well as a handy roundup of the best Tribeca restaurants for your after-movie arguments. Feel like going to TFF but skipping the films? Stranger requests have been made. Luckily, the fest has you covered, with experiential virtual-reality programs, panels with A-list directors, hot TV premieres and more. Here are five events sure to give you something new to talk about.

Campfire Creepers: Midnight March at Virtual Arcade

It’s easy to become immersed at Tribeca. In fact, the fest even has a whole subsection devoted to virtual reality. Brave souls will line up for this scary experience, directed by French horror giant Alexandre Aja (High Tension), that will plunge them into a woodsy nightmare. Don’t count on any camp counselors to save you.

Tribeca Festival Hub, fifth floor. Fri 20–Apr 28 noon–10pm; $43.45.

#TimesUp program

You know the hashtag—now get involved in the movement. A late-breaking addition to the festival, this day of special conversations will touch on all aspects of gender inequality in the workplace. Planned participants include Ashley Judd, Marisa Tomei, Amber Tamblyn and many more media players. Net proceeds go to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

Tribeca Festival Hub. Apr 28 at 11am; $60.

Tribeca Talks: Storytellers, with Alec Baldwin and Spike Lee

How could we not recommend this? Baldwin, for all his gruffness, has developed into an ace podcast interviewer, informed yet deferential (and an easy laugh). Lee has decades of anecdotes, plus an unshakable commitment to doing things his way. Here, they’ll discuss their favorite movies.

Tribeca Festival Hub, fifth floor. Tue 24 at 8:45pm; $43.45.

Tribeca TV: Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary

It only lasted a single season, and fans had to rescue the final six episodes with a grassroots campaign. But what an impact: Out of that brief window came the careers of Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Busy Phillips, and producer-directors Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and Judd Apatow (Knocked Up).

Tribeca Festival Hub, fifth floor. Sat 21 at 8pm; Regal Cinemas Battery Park, Sun 22 at 6pm, Apr 26 at 4pm; Cinépolis Chelsea, Mon 23 at 3:30pm. $14.61–$33.15.

Lambchild Superstar: Making Music in the Menagerie of the Holy Cow

No one makes a one-take stunt video like OK Go, while multi-hyphenate Chris Milk, the creative genius behind VR company WITHIN, loves interactive hi-tech. Jam with Milk and OK Go’s Damian Kulash using bizarre instruments, robots and your unchecked imagination. Maybe you’ll emerge with a YouTube sensation.

Tribeca Festival Hub, fifth floor. Fri 20–Apr 28 at noon; $43.45.