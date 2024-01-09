New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A person climbs a wall in a bouldering gym.
Photograph: Courtesy of Bouldering Project Brooklyn

The former Brooklyn Boulders just reopened as Bouldering Project Brooklyn

This massive renovation increased climbing terrain by 60%.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

Bouldering Project Brooklyn is now open with a new name, a fresh look and even more fitness opportunities. Thanks to a significant renovation, the venue in Gowanus has transformed into a dynamic hub for climbing, wellness, youth, and coworking. 

Formerly Brooklyn Boulders, the 16,000-square-foot bouldering gym re-opened this month with new ownership and a new vibe. 

RECOMMENDED: The best places to go rock climbing in NYC

The renovation has increased climbing terrain by 60%, including diverse bouldering routes for all skill levels. They’ve also added state-of-the-art fitness equipment to complement climbing training. Plus, there’s a suite of classes for beginners and intermediate climbers.

A woman stretches in front of a climbing wall.
Photograph: Courtesy of Bouldering Project Brooklyn

For those who prefer to stay on the ground, there's a heated yoga studio offering a serene environment for mindfulness and flexibility workouts. 

In addition to the traditional gym experience, Bouldering Project Brooklyn wants to create a community hub. They're offering co-working spaces and youth programs featuring S.T.E.A.M. activities.

A weight room.
Photograph: Courtesy of Bouldering Project Brooklyn

To guide the evolution, Bouldering Project Brooklyn relied on expertise from general manager Quinn Ventura and renowned climber Kevin Jorgeson, who now serves as the company's head of product. 

"Our core belief is that climbing is more than a sport; it’s a catalyst for personal and communal growth. The new Bouldering Project in Brooklyn represents this philosophy, offering a space where individuals can challenge themselves, forge connections, and embrace a balanced lifestyle," the organization said in a press release.

The lobby area with a counter and shop.
Photograph: Courtesy of Bouldering Project Brooklyn

As for pricing, the venue is offering discounted introductory rates through January 21, 2024. Introductory adult membership costs $110/month (regularly $120) or $1,100/year (regularly $1,200). Members get access to the bouldering terrain, unlimited access to fitness/yoga classes, coworking space, and more.

Find Bouldering Project Brooklyn at 575 Degraw Street in Gowanus. It's open Monday-Friday 6am-10pm and on Saturday-Sunday 9am-10pm.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on wellness

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.