Bouldering Project Brooklyn is now open with a new name, a fresh look and even more fitness opportunities. Thanks to a significant renovation, the venue in Gowanus has transformed into a dynamic hub for climbing, wellness, youth, and coworking.

Formerly Brooklyn Boulders, the 16,000-square-foot bouldering gym re-opened this month with new ownership and a new vibe.

RECOMMENDED: The best places to go rock climbing in NYC

The renovation has increased climbing terrain by 60%, including diverse bouldering routes for all skill levels. They’ve also added state-of-the-art fitness equipment to complement climbing training. Plus, there’s a suite of classes for beginners and intermediate climbers.

Photograph: Courtesy of Bouldering Project Brooklyn

For those who prefer to stay on the ground, there's a heated yoga studio offering a serene environment for mindfulness and flexibility workouts.

In addition to the traditional gym experience, Bouldering Project Brooklyn wants to create a community hub. They're offering co-working spaces and youth programs featuring S.T.E.A.M. activities.

Photograph: Courtesy of Bouldering Project Brooklyn

To guide the evolution, Bouldering Project Brooklyn relied on expertise from general manager Quinn Ventura and renowned climber Kevin Jorgeson, who now serves as the company's head of product.

"Our core belief is that climbing is more than a sport; it’s a catalyst for personal and communal growth. The new Bouldering Project in Brooklyn represents this philosophy, offering a space where individuals can challenge themselves, forge connections, and embrace a balanced lifestyle," the organization said in a press release.

Photograph: Courtesy of Bouldering Project Brooklyn

As for pricing, the venue is offering discounted introductory rates through January 21, 2024. Introductory adult membership costs $110/month (regularly $120) or $1,100/year (regularly $1,200). Members get access to the bouldering terrain, unlimited access to fitness/yoga classes, coworking space, and more.

Find Bouldering Project Brooklyn at 575 Degraw Street in Gowanus. It's open Monday-Friday 6am-10pm and on Saturday-Sunday 9am-10pm.