VITAL climbing bouldering gym brooklyn
Photograph: Madeleine Chan Stanley

The best places to go rock climbing in NYC

Test your strength at these outdoor and indoor spots for rock climbing in NYC offering classes and fun events.

Written by
Tolly Wright
&
Shaye Weaver
Contributor
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Ready to learn the ropes (or the stones) while rock climbing? NYC has excellent facilities where you can test your strength and crush your fear of heights. When yoga in NYC and scenic running routes aren’t enough, opt for an adventurous way to get toned, which works your muscles without sacrificing the fun. NYC has plenty of outdoor and indoor bouldering spots that will liven up your life. Whether you want a low-stakes, low-cost climb in one of the many NYC parks that offer great things to do outside, or if you want the full-fledged gym experience with classes, ropes and harnesses, here are the best places to go rock climbing in NYC. 

Best places to go rock climbing in NYC

The Cliffs at Gowanus
Photograph: Joshua Pestka

1. The Cliffs at Gowanus

  • Sports and fitness
  • Sports & Fitness

At 42,000 square feet with over 100 climbing routes across walls that reach as high as 45 feet, The Cliffs at Gowanus boasts the tallest walls and the largest climbing space in NYC. Located at 242 Butler Street, it has three floors of rock climbing, a full fitness center, a sunlit yoga studio, saunas and even a large rooftop with views of Downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn. It also has a wide range of training equipment, including a whole room dedicated to training and even dual 10-meter speed walls—like the ones featured in the Olympics. Not only that, there’s a climbing gear shop in case you need to upgrade your kit.

Read more
VITAL Brooklyn
Photograph: Madeleine Chan Stanley

2. VITAL Brooklyn

  • Things to do
  • City Life

VITAL Brooklyn is a 24-hour bouldering gym inside a former warehouse in Williamsburg with 45,000 square feet of tread walls, tension, kilter and campus climbing, hang boards, slacklines, and even other fitness equipment, from cardio machines and aerial silks to a yoga studio and more. There’s also a fully decked-out cycling studio with a great sound system, fitness classes, weight machines, full programs with instructors for those who want to do yoga, aerial silks or other types of exercise. The good news is that all of this is included with membership.

Read more
Bouldering Project Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy of Bouldering Project Brooklyn

3. Bouldering Project Brooklyn

  • Sports and fitness
  • Yoga & Pilates
  • Gowanus
  • price 3 of 4

The 16,000-square-foot Bouldering Project Brooklyn (formerly Brooklyn Boulders) in Gowanus offers a dynamic hub for climbing, wellness, youth, and coworking. A renovation in late 2023 increased climbing terrain by 60 percent, including diverse bouldering routes for all skill levels. They also offer state-of-the-art fitness equipment to complement climbing training. Plus, there's a suite of classes for beginners and intermediate climbers.

Read more
The Cliffs at LIC
Photograph: Courtesy Minow Park

4. The Cliffs at LIC

  • Sports and fitness
  • Climbing
  • Long Island City

As the perfect spot to learn the ropes, the friendly staff at this facility are well equipped to share their knowledge. If you’re nervous about trying rock climbing for the first time, the $49 introductory class gives you a full 1.5 hours of instruction where you learn the knots, harness procedures and safety precautions you’ll need to pass a belay test (the price includes a day-pass and gear rental, so you’ll be all set to jump into the deep end). Avid climbers should look into the membership ($85 to $115/month) to gain access to special clinics, which teaches you how to transition from indoor courses to real cliffs. 

Read more
Rock Climbing at Chelsea Piers Fitness
Photograph: Courtesy Chelsea Peirs

5. Rock Climbing at Chelsea Piers Fitness

  • Sports and fitness
  • Chelsea

Many of the city’s sportier individuals are well aware of the numerous fitness opportunities at Chelsea Piers, including sand volleyball and golf overlooking the Hudson. But the facility also boasts one of the more challenging rock climbing walls in the country. There are 11,000 feet worth of climbable three-dimensional jutting walls that extend to an overhung competition roof, which means users are actually climbing perpendicular to the ground. Make sure you’re already belay-certified from another facility, or purchase a class at Chelsea Piers, before purchasing a non-member guest pass.

Read more
Book online
The Climbing Gym at Manhattan Plaza Health Club
Photograph: Courtesy Carlos G. Nieves

6. The Climbing Gym at Manhattan Plaza Health Club

  • Sports and fitness
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 2 of 4

Dating back to 1992, this tried and true climbing gym was the first of its kind in NYC, and is still one of the best spots to appease your inner adventurer. There’s 5,000 square feet of climbing space, which includes various degrees of challenging levels. First-time climbers can opt for a one-hour belay course or a 15-minute bouldering instruction, including equipment rental and a day pass. You’ll want to return since new climbing challenges are created every week.

Read more
The Cliffs at Harlem
Photograph: Courtesy The Cliffs at Harlem/Joshua Pestka

7. The Cliffs at Harlem

  • Things to do
  • City Life

The Cliffs at Harlem is just across from the Apollo Theater in Harlem and has 15,000 square feet of space with hundreds of climbs (refreshed weekly and state-of-the-art climbing training equipment). Among its offerings are campus boards, a tension board, and LED MoonBoard for customized training programs, cardio and strength training programs, yoga classes and a gear shop for indoor and outdoor climbing needs. If you’re new to rock climbing, you can also head to the gym for some hands-on training. The Cliffs offer a range of classes and clinics led by industry experts for all experience levels. 

Read more
Gov­er­nors Island’s Com­mu­ni­ty Climb­ing Boul­der
Photograph: Alexa Hoyer/Trust for Public Land

8. Gov­er­nors Island’s Com­mu­ni­ty Climb­ing Boul­der

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Governors Island

Governors Island already has an impressive playground (including slides for adults), but the landmark offers bouldering. Locat­ed on West­ern Prom­e­nade, the boul­der has several climbing routes with varying difficulties that you can learn about on-site. It’s free to use thanks to the Trust for Pub­lic Land, Trust for Gov­er­nors Island, The North Face and other organizations.

Read more
Book online
Central Rock Gym

9. Central Rock Gym

  • Things to do
  • Midtown West

This premier climbing gym in Columbus Circle is an open, community-focused space that offers giant steep overhangs, delicate slab climbs and climbing-specific training stations with hang boards to help you prepare for your next hike. In addition, the facility includes 40-foot rope stations.

Read more

Looking for new fitness gear?

