At 42,000 square feet with over 100 climbing routes across walls that reach as high as 45 feet, The Cliffs at Gowanus boasts the tallest walls and the largest climbing space in NYC. Located at 242 Butler Street, it has three floors of rock climbing, a full fitness center, a sunlit yoga studio, saunas and even a large rooftop with views of Downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn. It also has a wide range of training equipment, including a whole room dedicated to training and even dual 10-meter speed walls—like the ones featured in the Olympics. Not only that, there’s a climbing gear shop in case you need to upgrade your kit.
Ready to learn the ropes (or the stones) while rock climbing? NYC has excellent facilities where you can test your strength and crush your fear of heights. When yoga in NYC and scenic running routes aren’t enough, opt for an adventurous way to get toned, which works your muscles without sacrificing the fun. NYC has plenty of outdoor and indoor bouldering spots that will liven up your life. Whether you want a low-stakes, low-cost climb in one of the many NYC parks that offer great things to do outside, or if you want the full-fledged gym experience with classes, ropes and harnesses, here are the best places to go rock climbing in NYC.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to fitness classes and gyms in NYC