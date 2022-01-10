Bumper cars are back on the ice in Bryant Park!

One of the most fun things to do at the annual Bryant Park Winter Village is to ride those bumper cars on ice and, as of this Friday, the slick autos will be back for you to play around with. Woohoo!

Available between 2pm and 8pm on weekdays and 11am to 5pm on weekends, the cars will be in the park through Sunday, February 27—so you've got a little over a month to have some fun on the ice. You can book your ride right here.

New this year, the Bank of America Winter Village announced that it will also host special late-night rides—but no specifics on that just yet.

If the bumper cars don't sound too enticing, worry not. There are plenty of other things to do in Bryant Park during the winter months. You can hang out inside warm igloos or go ice-less curling or enjoy breathtaking ice choreographies performed by skating apprentices and ensemble members alike. (Here's a schedule for those.)

Ice-skating fans might be content simply making use of the 17,000-square-foot outdoor rink (you can bring your own skates or rent them on premise!) and following the strenuous physical activity with food from one of the over 100 eateries that set up shop in the park for months.

Just in case, here are the 11 best restaurants near Bryant Park—which is a great place to spend an entire day even while the temperatures turn to the frigid.