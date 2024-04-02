The Global Citizen Festival will return to Central Park's Great Lawn despite last year's damage

Back in October of 2023, the Central Park Conservancy announced the temporary closure of Central Park's iconic Great Lawn following damaged incurred during last year's Global Citizen Festival.

Fast-forward a few months for a reversal of fortunes: not only will the Great Lawn finally reopen on April 6 but the Global Citizen Festival will return on site for the twelfth year in a row on September 28, 2024.

"Central Park’s Great Lawn is reopening on-schedule, on April 6. After heavy rain before, during, and after last year’s Global Citizen Festival in September, the damage to the Great Lawn was assessed, and Global Citizen’s Board of Directors paid for all repairs that were requested," reads an official press release. "Following its annual closure for the winter months, the Great Lawn is now ready for use by all New Yorkers and visitors to New York City, as well as a wide range of events throughout the warm-weather months."

As usual, tickets to the musical extravaganza are free—as long as you "take action." Depending on the sort of pledge you're willing to make on the Global Citizen app or the event's official website, you'll earn a number of points that will translate into entries for a festival draw.

No announcement has yet been made about draw date or the festival's lineup but, given that Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin will be the curator through 2030, we expect top-notch acts to take the stage.

Past lineups have included Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, Jay-Z, John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Pearl Jam and Ed Sheeran, among others.

Whether you'll be joining the live concert this September or not, one thing's for sure: the weather next week is finally looking better, so make sure to pencil a visit to the finally re-opened Great Lawn then.