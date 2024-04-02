New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Global Citizen Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Global Citizen Festival will return to Central Park's Great Lawn despite last year's damage

The Great Lawn officially reopens on April 6.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Back in October of 2023, the Central Park Conservancy announced the temporary closure of Central Park's iconic Great Lawn following damaged incurred during last year's Global Citizen Festival. 

Fast-forward a few months for a reversal of fortunes: not only will the Great Lawn finally reopen on April 6 but the Global Citizen Festival will return on site for the twelfth year in a row on September 28, 2024.

"Central Park’s Great Lawn is reopening on-schedule, on April 6. After heavy rain before, during, and after last year’s Global Citizen Festival in September, the damage to the Great Lawn was assessed, and Global Citizen’s Board of Directors paid for all repairs that were requested," reads an official press release. "Following its annual closure for the winter months, the Great Lawn is now ready for use by all New Yorkers and visitors to New York City, as well as a wide range of events throughout the warm-weather months."

As usual, tickets to the musical extravaganza are free—as long as you "take action." Depending on the sort of pledge you're willing to make on the Global Citizen app or the event's official website, you'll earn a number of points that will translate into entries for a festival draw. 

No announcement has yet been made about draw date or the festival's lineup but, given that Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin will be the curator through 2030, we expect top-notch acts to take the stage.

Past lineups have included Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, Jay-Z, John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Pearl Jam and Ed Sheeran, among others.

Whether you'll be joining the live concert this September or not, one thing's for sure: the weather next week is finally looking better, so make sure to pencil a visit to the finally re-opened Great Lawn then. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.