The Governors Ball 2022 lineup has officially been announced

The Governors Ball Music Festival has just announced its lineup for its 2022 season, giving us a light at the end of this cold winter tunnel.

The festival is set for June 10-12 at Citi Field for the second consecutive year and it'll be headlined by Kid Cudi, Halsey and J. Cole—all artists with strong ties to NYC, according to festival organizers. (J. Cole attended St. Johns in Queens, and Halsey and Kid Cudi launched their careers here.)

There will be more than 60 performing artists across the weekend by performers including Flume, Aly & AJ, Soccer Mommy, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, Migos, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Joji, Louis The Child, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, Still Woozy, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, Black Pumas and more.

Photograph: courtesy Governors Ball

There will be a special presale for three-day and one-day general admission and VIP tickets exclusively for Citi Cardmembers from today, January 25 at 10am through Thursday, January 27 at 11:59am, HERE. Three-day and one-day GA and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) will be available to all ages via GovBall.com beginning Thursday, January 27, at noon.

This year, Governors Ball Music Festival promoters Founders Entertainment will also be making a $25,000 donation to the New York City Mayor’s Fund’s relief efforts for the victims of the Bronx apartment building fire.