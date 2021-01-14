"New year, new dates," reads a tweet blasted out by the Governors Ball yesterday. And, just like that, the annual music festival that New Yorkers look forward to each summer is back on our radar.

Important note: Although official dates have already been set (September 24 through 26), the event's organizers do reserve the right to make any timeline changes based on public health recommendations.

A few questions you may have: will the lineup be the same as the 2020 one that ended up being cancelled? Nope! Do we know who is performing yet? Nope, again! Will the festival always happen in September instead of June moving forward? Nope, once more.

"Given that vaccines are rolling out and many experts predict a return to live music events in the fall, we are hopeful," reads the festival's official website. "Rest assured that safety is our first priority and we are working closely with all city and state authorities on everything."

The exciting announcement follows Governor Andrew Cuomo's most recently disclosed decision to try and bring live events back sooner than expected through the use of rapid testing. "Almost no one has been hurt more by COVID than our artists," said Cuomo earlier this week. "We cannot wait until summer to turn the lights back on."

Not to dwell over the past, but last year's Governors Ball lineup was to be a truly memorable one (we called it "a throwback dream" for good reason). Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks and early aughts indie rockers Vampire Weekend were set to take the stage, as was Missy Elliot in her first major New York City performance in over a decade. Unfortunately, we weren't able to witness any of that musical glory—but here's to hoping that 2021's acts will be just as wonderfully exciting.

