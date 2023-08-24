We know—you wouldn't expect so much liveliness from a graveyard. But the Green-Wood Cemetery is prepped to prove you wrong with its seasonal slate of fall 2023 programming of walking and trolly tours, musical performances, community gatherings and more.

Running from September through December, the cemetery's autumnal events will kick off with "From Canvas to Stage: A Tribute to Basquiat" produced by WordSmith and Danny Simmons, a celebration of the iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat—who is laid to rest in the cemetery—via live performances and artworks from musicians, poets and contemporary artists on Thursday, September 7.

Other artistic highlights include the Concerts in the Catacombs series on Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5, with vocalist-composer Anaïs Maviel; a large-scale altar installation honoring Dia de los Muertos from Brooklyn-based artist Cinthya Santos-Briones (on view from October 15 through November 5); and the return of Nightfall—”the crowning event of Green-Wood’s fall season"—a 21-and-over evening of music and moving image on October 20 that will take inspiration from the danse macabre, or the dance of death. Set across Green-Wood’s historic landscape, enjoy entertainment provided by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, storytelling and show-and-tell by Morbid Anatomy, and more.

If you'd rather explore the cemetery's ground during the daytime, the fall season will feature themed trolley and walking tours (including "Crime and Catastrophe" on September 23, highlighting real-life tales of pirates, gangsters and more, and "Gay Gothic: Love, Loss and the Hereafter' on October 7, exploring the queer sub-history of Green-Wood), as well as Open Doors, a self-guided exploration of the cemetery's 19th-century mausoleums on September 24.

“This upcoming season, Green-Wood will once again present a range of opportunities for visitors of all ages to learn, to discover, and to enjoy. We’re bringing back all our perennial favorites—Nightfall, Open Doors, and Spirited Strolls—but also introducing some new experiences, from captivating tours to compelling conversations in death education,” said Harry Weil, Vice President of Education and Programming, The Green-Wood Cemetery.

Check out the full lineup of fall programming, and register for events, at the Green-Wood Cemetery website.