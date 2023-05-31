The Hamptons is throwing its own Pride march this weekend!

The Hamptons biggest and only Pride Parade returns on Saturday, June 3.

Returning for its second year, Hamptons Pride kicks off at 11am on East Hampton's Main Street by Pondview Lane and Guild Hall. Those who want to march can register in advance to start marching east Main Street at noon. The parade route will continue via Newton Lane, Railroad Avenue, and Lumber Lane to Herrick Park, where there will be music and celebration with D.J. Karin Ward till 3pm.

Some vehicles are welcome in the parade, and note that parking will be limited (this is summertime in the Hamptons, after all). Hamptons Pride volunteers and East Hampton Village Police will be on-site to help with organization and safety.

Spectators are welcome, as are families, flags, signs and posters, and fun (but no balloons, for environmental reasons, and no pets, for unknown reasons, but likely crowd control).

Matthew Rosario Guild Hall and the Guild Hall Teen Arts Council at the Inagural Hamptons Pride Parade, 2022

Hamptons Pride is completely free to attend and sponsored by local families and businesses. Donations are welcome. Hamptons Pride is a not-for-profit that celebrates and commemorates the LGBTQ+ populations and their allies on the East End of Long Island. Established by locals for locals, the organization’s founding goal is the creation of a historical marker and outdoor social area on the footprint of The Swamp (the last and longest-running gay club in the Hamptons), in what is now Wainscott Green, a park in the Town of East Hampton.

Those who want to continue their Pride celebrations Out East can also look forward to an evening Pride celebration at LongHouse Reserve on Sunday, June 25. The party, which starts at 5pm, will offer wine from Wolffer Estate, beer from Springs Brewery, bites from private chef Natalie Nichols, plus live music and more. Tickets are $162 and sold via Eventbrite.