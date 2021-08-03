The Hello Kitty food truck is returning to NYC

Following a popular stop in Flushing this past spring, the super beloved Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to the East Coast with all its cuteness and adorable goodies in tow.

This Saturday, August 7, the precious pink food truck will roll into Paramus, New Jersey, from 10am to 7pm at Westfield Garden State Plaza )at the Main Entrance between Capital Grille and Arena)

Next Saturday, August 14, the truck will park at the Staten Island Mall, near Barnes & Noble, from 10am to 7pm.

Fans of Hello Kitty of all ages can look forward to brand new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles. Special 2021 merch will include a pink Hello Kitty Cafe T-Shirt; a stainless rainbow Thermos; hand-decorated cookie sets; sprinkle mugs; enamel pin sets and Madeleine cookie sets. Other bestselling items will return, including Hello Kitty canvas totes and giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef cookies.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Madeleines from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

This year, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit or debit card payments, no cash. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will employ safety procedures and maximize sanitation efforts to help all guests enjoy a comfortable experience.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck debuted seven years ago, in October 2014, as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture. Since then, the pink mobile shop and eatery has traveled the U.S., hitting more than 100 cities from coast to coast. And after several repeated visits to NYC, we can assure you that this pretty pink pop-up is one of the cutest Instagrammable dessert spots in the city.