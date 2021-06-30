The hidden garden rooftop at McKittrick Hotel has officially reopened

The romantic and verdant rooftop atop the McKittrick Hotel, Gallow Green, has finally reopened to the public and it's just as beautiful as ever.

Gallow Green, which is in full bloom right now, is open for dinner and drinks on Wednesday through Sunday evenings for those looking for a more intimate and romantic rooftop bar scene.

Photograph: Courtesy The McKittrick Hotel

When you're sitting under the lofty vines, hand-crafted cocktails are just an order away, including the Sleep No More (pea flower-infused vodka, elderflower, and rosé cider) and Gallow Green (bourbon, blue curaçao, citrus, and ginger), which are named after the hotel and its residents. For the summer, there is also frozé on tap, wine by the glass and bottle, local seasonal draft beers, and bottled ciders.

The hotel’s executive chef, Pascal Le Seac’h, has created a menu of favorites—a lobster roll served on a toasty buttered potato roll with fresh Old Bay chips, and the GG Burger, made with a special blend of DeBragga steak cuts, homemade pickles, and bacon marmalade with fries—and new dishes like a Fattoush salad with diced vegetables, chickpeas, fresh mint, and crispy strips of naan lightly dressed in yogurt, and a Banh Mi sandwich made with maple-soy glazed pork belly and pickled vegetables on a baguette. There's a raw bar too ( lightly fried calamari and a gorgeous crudité bowl) and a rich menu of desserts that includes a silky orange panna cotta and sorbet and ice cream by Il Laboratorio del Gelato.

Photograph: Courtesy The McKittrick Hotel

If you're wondering whether Gallow Green's reopening means the return of the award-winning Sleep No More, the Manderley Bar and the Club Car venues, it does—we're just waiting for official dates to be announced.

Gallow Green is now open at The McKittrick Hotel at 542 West 27th Street.