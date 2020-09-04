The High Line is reopening another major section of the park on Saturday

Visitors to the elevated park will now be able to explore all the way up to 30th St.

Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to return to another large section of the High Line.

As part of Phase Two of the elevated park’s reopening process, guests will now be able to explore the High Line all the way up to 30th Street. As part of this phase, visitors will have to enter at the corner of Gansevoort St. and Washington St., or at 23rd St., and move northward. (One-directional movement is important to maintain proper social distancing along the park’s narrow pathways.) Meanwhile, the stairs at 14th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 26th, 28th and 30th Streets will be exit-only.

Speaking of safe social distancing, another new feature that the park introduced to help guests maintain a safe distance—bright green dots along the pathway—are now available to adopt! Just saying, a bright green High Line dot would make for a very unique gift and seems like a lot less work than a cat or a dog.

Along with the additional section of the main High Line reopening, you’ll also be able to return to The Spur once again starting tomorrow. That final portion of the park just opened to guests in June, 2019. (That was only a year ago, but currently feels more like ten.) The Spur also contains the section of the park known as The Plinth, which features large-scale art installations. In fact, you can share your thoughts on what you think should be installed there next.

Hopefully, you’ll then be able to see it in person soon!

