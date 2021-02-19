The high-tech Immersive Van Gogh show is finally coming to NYC

The highly-anticipated "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit that digitally places visitors inside Vincent van Gogh's paintings is finally coming to NYC.

The exhibit recently launched its website and social media accounts, teasing it's "coming soon." Reps told us it'll open in June at a location that's currently under wraps and that tickets will go on pre-sale March 1 and public tickets will be available starting on March 6.

It'll be an experience New Yorkers will want to see when it does open. Animations of van Gogh's work—The Potato Eaters, Starry Night, Sunflowers, The Bedroom and more—will be projected on the walls and floor of the exhibit, covering 500,000 cubic feet, bringing van Gogh's work to life.

Photograph: Michael Brosilow

The 35-minute show opened first in Paris and traveled to Toronto and Chicago. Time Out Chicago's own Zach Long reviewed it, saying it was "undeniably impressive."

"The show is packed with eye-catching moments, including sequences that imbue well-known Van Gogh artworks like Starry Night and Wheatfield with Crows with twinkling stars appearing out of inky darkness and brushstroke birds soaring across a canvas...if you're eager for a peek at what could be the future of experiential art, 'Immersive Van Gogh' is a visual spectacle that balances eye-popping photo-ops with a survey of the artist's work that's more comprehensive than any single physical exhibit could possibly manage."

The show is set to a score that combines lush orchestral arrangements with textural electronic compositions, plus a track by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, Long wrote.

Photograph: Courtesy Immersive Van Gogh

The show does come at a pretty steep price. In Chicago, tickets were $40 each.

Of course, with any art show happening in NYC right now, there will be health and safety precautions, including requires masking, social distancing and temperature checks, among other things.

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but you can sign up on the website for first access to tickets.

Photograph: Zach Long

