The Covid shutdown of Broadway venues and other performance spaces has engendered many virtual-theater initiatives, with varying degrees of success. But one consistent beacon of high quality has been the Homebound Project. Since its debut in early May, the series has gathered extremely impressive lineups of actors and writers to create collections of original short works to raise money for the vital antipoverty work of No Kid Hungry. And the Homebound Project's fifth and final episode, which debuts on August 5 at 7pm EDT, promises to take the series out on another sustained high note.

The theme of the Homebound Project's final edition is "homemade." Janelle Monáe makes a special appearance on the program, and the excellent cast of actors includes Laurie Metcalf, Brian Cox, Amanda Seyfried, Kelli O’Hara, Austin Pendleton and Ryan J. Haddad. Lena Dunham performs a playlet she has written herself; the list of writers also features Craig Lucas, Stephen Karam, Lloyd Suh, Sylvia Khoury and Donnetta Lavinia Grays.

Brian Cox | Photograph: Jack Latimer

Tickets cost $10, or more if you're feeling generous; first responders and essential workers can watch for free thanks to an anonymous donor. Another anonymous donor—or possibly the same one! they're anonymous!—will match the first $20,000 earned for this edition, effectively doubling the value of your contribution. Like previous editions of the Homebound Project, the one will only be available for four days (through August 9 at 7pm EDT).

Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, the Homebound Project has already raised more than $100,000 for No Kid Hungry, whose work has become even more essential this year. “1 in 4 children in the U.S. could face hunger this year because of the coronavirus—and that includes many in New York City,” said Rachel Sabella, the director of No Kid Hungry in New York. “The Homebound Project is proof that everyone can play a role in helping these kids, whether you’re an actor, producer, writer, director, viewer or otherwise. Kids need whatever strength we’re willing to share in this fight.”

Click here to purchase tickets for the fifth edition of the Homebound Project.

Here is the full lineup for this edition of the Homebound Project:

Brian Cox , Nicole Ansari-Cox, Orson Cox and Torin Cox in a work by Melis Aker , directed by Tatiana Pandiani

, in a work by , directed by Joslyn DeFreece in a work by Lloyd Suh , directed by Colette Robert

in a work by , directed by Lena Dunham performing her own work, directed by Maggie Burrows

performing her own work, directed by Ryan J. Haddad in a work by Christopher Oscar Peña , directed by Jaki Bradley

in a work by , directed by Daniel K. Isaac in a work by Sylvia Khoury

in a work by Andy Lucien in a work by Donnetta Lavinia Grays

in a work by Laurie Metcalf in work by Stephen Karam

in work by Kelli O’Hara in a work by Lindsey Ferrentino , directed by Scott Ellis

in a work by , directed by Austin Pendleton in a work by Craig Lucas , directed by Pam MacKinnon

in a work by , directed by Cesar J. Rosado in a work by Basil Kreimendahl , directed by Samantha Soule

in a work by , directed by Amanda Seyfried in a work by Catya McMullen ; directed by Jenna Worsham

in a work by ; directed by Johnny Sibilly in a work by Korde Arrington Tuttle, directed by Jenna Worsham

Laurie Metcalf | Photograph: Corey Nickols

Janelle Monáe | Photograph: Colette Aboussouan

