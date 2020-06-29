Broadway will officially stay dark until 2021
The shows can't go on until January 3 at the earliest
All Broadway theaters were closed on March 12, effective immediately, to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. At that time, the shutdown was set to last through April 12; it was later extended through June 7, and then through September 6. Today, the Broadway League confirmed what many had feared: The Street will not reopen this year at all. All Broadway performances are officially canceled through at least January 3, 2021.
If you already have tickets for Broadway performances through January 3, 2021, you should receive an email from your point of purchase soon with information about refunds and exchanges. If you haven't received such an email by July 13, reach out to your ticket source directly at that time.
It is unclear when Broadway shows will resume normal operations. Several shows have already announced plans to open in the spring, including the musicals The Music Man, MJ, Caroline, or Change and Flying Over Sunset and the plays The Minutes, American Buffalo, Plaza Suite and How I Learned to Drive.
Two productions, Hangmen and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, have already announced that they would never open, and Beetlejuice, which had been scheduled to close on June 6, ended earlier than planned. Other closures seem likely to follow.
