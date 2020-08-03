The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll past the daily listings to find events that can still be seen for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos with no expiration dates. We update this page every day, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Play-PerView: RoosevElvis

Now (through August 6)

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live Zoom reunion reading of the wonderful two-hander RoosevElvis, one of the standout productions of 2013. A shy, Presley-loving Midwestern lesbian takes a road trip to Graceland, with an imaginary drag-king Teddy Roosevelt by her side, in the TEAM’s offbeat and on-target exploration of American daring and loneliness. Under the direction of Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), performers and co-creators Libby King and Kristen Sieh take off on flights of wildly original comedy, set in marked counterpoint with melancholy. “This glorious show is strong precisely because it focuses on individuals,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Some astonishing scenes, several the best I've seen this year, are the result.” Tickets cost $15, and proceeds benefit the TEAM and the Emergency Release Fund. Unlike most PPV shows, a recording of the reading will remain available for several days afterward.

Manual Cinema: The End of TV

Monday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (available for one week)

The Chicago collective Manual Cinema (Ada/Ava) combines shadow puppetry and filmic techniques to create virtuosic immersive theater experiences. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company is sharing four full shows from its archives in a month-long series it is calling Retrospectacular! Each show remains viewable for free for one week. The second is 2017’s The End of TV, an exploration of existence and advertising that is set in a 1990s Rust Belt town and accompanied by a five-piece band.

The Seth Concert Series: Cheyenne Jackson

Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is the almost comically hunky Cheyenne Jackson, who rode a classic understudy-to-star road to his breakout role in the 2005 Elvis musical All Shook Up and has gone on to further success on Broadway (Xanadu) and TV (30 Rock). Virtual tickets cost $20; the live edition on Sunday night is recorded and rerun on Monday afternoon.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

St. Louis Actors’ Studio: Billy and Billie

Monday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST

St. Louis Actors’ Studio rolls out two episodes per week of Billy and Billie, a ten-part serial by Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty) that the misanthropic playwright expanded out of his own play The Way We Get By—which, oddly enough, wound up premiering after the series. Adam Brody and Lisa Joyce star as step-siblings in a taboo-breaking relationship; the supporting cast includes Jake Lacy, Frederick Weller, Victor Slezak, Eric Bogosian, Li Jun Li, Gia Crovatin, Phil Burke, Katie Paxton and the late Jan Maxwell. The ten-part series wraps up with this week’s final two episodes.

ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com: Concert for Black Theatre United

Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

The modern-showtune database ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com mounts its second virtual concert, with the goal this time of raising money and awareness for Black Theatre United. Performers include: Jonathan Burke, Jordan Cole, Florencia Cuenca, Arielle Jacobs, Doron JePaul Mitchell, Billy Recce, Jelani Remy, Thom Sesma and Aurelia Williams.

Jelani Remy | Photograph: Drake’s Takes

Metropolitan Opera: The Magic Flute

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 21th week with the Met’s very first Live in HD broadcast: a 2006 account of Mozart’s fairy tale Die Zauberflöte, performed in English and staged with her characteristic imaginative exuberance by The Lion King auteur Julie Taymor. James Levine conducts the performance, whose cast includes Nathan Gunn, Ying Huang, Matthew Polenzani, René Pape and Erika Miklósa as the Queen of the Night.

Theater Breaking Through Barriers: Voices from the Great Experiment

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Theater Breaking Through Barriers, whose productions prominently feature artists with disabilities, presents the second edition of its Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive. The company shares a new short play every evening from tonight through August 10. The first offering is Fareeda Ahmed’s The Olympians, directed by Kristin Heckler and featuring Shravan Amin, Samantha Debicki and Paul Pryce.

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre: Remojo 2020

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Pregones/PRTT, whose 2014 merger united two of New York’s oldest Latinx-centered theater companies, concludes its five-part weekly platform for works-in-progress and indie short films. Tonight’s final edition doubles as the first night of SolFest 2020 (see Tuesday 7:30pm). On the lineup are Rosalba Rolón and Desmar Guevara’s musical Torched!, which douses myths about Bronx fires in the 1970s, and Stellar Shorts 2, a collection of winners from the 21 Islands International Short Film Fest curated by Melisa Ramos. As usual, Rosal Colon (Orange Is the New Black) plays host.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Broadway bombshell Megan Hilty and her husband, singer-songwriter Brian Gallagher, as well as musical-theater vets Karen Mason, James Delisco Beeks and Julie Garnyé, jazz chanteuse Rose Colella and singer-nurse Danielle Threet. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and friends

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. On Monday nights the show is guest-hosted by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!).

Mondays in the Club with Lance

Monday 9pm EDT / 2am BST

The songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of YouTube, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning. In its new Monday+ format, the livestream includes new material as well as highlight clips from past events. (The stream is free, but you can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

The Muny: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!

Monday 9:15pm EDT / 2:15am BST (live only)

The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, known to all as the Muny, is the biggest and oldest outdoor musical-theater venue in the United States, and it usually mounts multiple productions every summer in its 11,000-seat amphitheater. Since that’s out of the question this year, the company is creating weekly online specials (through August 17) that include highlights from past seasons, cast reunions and live song-and-dance material recorded remotely. Tonight’s third episode includes scenes from Les Misérables, South Pacific, Newsies and All Shook Up, new performances by Beth Leavel, Adam Heller, Julie Hanson and Michael James Scott, a reunion of the 2018 cast of Annie and dance numbers choreographed by Marjorie Failoni and Jon Rua, plus an episode of the game show Munywood Squares with guest stars E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber. (The show will be rerun once, on Thursday night.)

Echo Theater Company: breakfast lunch dinner

Monday 10:30pm EDT / 3:30am BST (live only)

Los Angeles’s Echo Theater Company offers a free live reading of Kira Obolensky’s breakfast lunch dinner, which makes a meal out of middle-class American family life. Abigail Deser directs a cast that includes Samantha Cavestani, Brian Henderson, Megan Ketch and Carol Locatell. Advance registration for the Zoom event is required.

CyberTank Variety Show

Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues by the Nationals

Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days. This edition of the series is created entirely by the Nationals: theater artists under 25 who have spent the past week in an intensive workshop and training program that culminates in this showcase event.

Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers

Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Lauren Elder (Hair), James Harkness (Ain’t Too Proud) and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The Tank: Fast & Furious

Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

Participants in the Tank’s monthly performance showcase have only a week to create their pieces in response to the latest news cycles.

Metropolitan Opera: Les Contes d’Hoffmann

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection is a 2015 broadcast of Les Contes d’Hoffmann, Jacques Offenbach’s 1880 triptych of weird romances based on stories by E.T.A. Hoffmann. Vittorio Grigolo plays the central role, and Hibla Gerzmava, Christine Rice and Erin Morley are his main squeezes: a sickly singer, a courtesan and a wind-up doll, respectively. (The last of these has one of the most entertaining coloratura showpieces in the repertoire.) The Met’s vibrant production, conducted here by Yves Abel, is directed by Lincoln Center Theater mainstay Bartlett Sher.

The Sol Project: SolFest 2020

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

The third edition of SolFest, the Sol Project’s annual minifestival of work by Latinx writers, began last night with the final episode of Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater’s Remojo series. Tonight’s program is a mixed bill that includes: works by and discussions with Miranda Gonzalez, Alexis Elisa Macedo and Jesus Mario Contreras; a tribute to the late Diane Rodriguez; a political mockumentary short called 20 After 20: A Mock Into The Future (Part One); and a preview of the immersive virtual-theater show Carla’s Quince. Registration is required.

Theater Breaking Through Barriers: Voices from the Great Experiment

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s offering is Khalil LeSaldo’s Sing, directed by Ward Nixon and featuring Martin Lewis and AhDream Smith.

Amber Martin: Ambyoke

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guests. (You can tip Martin through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)

Stars in the House: L.A. Law TV cast reunion

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 8pm. Tonight’s episode strays from the series’s usual theatrical focus to reunite stars of the Emmy-winning 1980s legal drama L.A. Law, including Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey, Corbin Bernsen, Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker, Jimmy Smits, Alan Rachins, Blair Underwood and Michele Greene.

Ice Factory: The Transit Ensemble: Who’s There?

Tuesday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)

Need a break from the summer heat? The cool curatorial heads of the New Ohio Theatre’s Ice Factory festival always provide a welcome breeze. In its month-long 27th edition, the fest is offering four new productions, performed virtually for runs of three or four days each. The third is the Transit Ensemble’s Who’s There, a devised work about the intersections of race, class, gender and otherness in the age of internet activism. The piece is performed live by artists in the United States, Singapore and Malaysia; Sim Yan Ying “YY” and Alvin Tan direct a diverse cast of six that includes YY herself along with Ghafir Akbar, Sean Devare, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, Neil Redfield and Camille Thomas. Reservations are required; the tickets are pay-what-you-will with a suggested price of $10.

A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical

Wednesday midnight EDT / 5am BST

Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes played famous murderers in the short-lived 2011 Broadway musical Bonnie and Clyde. Now they are among the suspects in A Killer Part, a nine-part serialized comedic musical mystery by Kait Kerrigan, Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. Three short episodes debut at once on each of three consecutive Wednesdays, starting today. The starry cast, performing remotely and directed by Marc Bruni, also includes Carolee Carmello, Alex Newell, Jarrod Spector, Drew Gehling, Michael James Scott, Krystina Alabado, Jackie Burns, Miguel Cervantes, and Jessica Keenan-Wynn as the inexperienced detective on their trail. Tickets cost $13 for the whole series (or $10 if you order before August 5).

Old Vic: Jekyll & Hyde|

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for one week)

London’s stately Old Vic has been around for more than 200 years, most recently under the stewardship of director Matthew Warchus. While the 1,000-seat venue is closed to in-the-flesh audiences, it has been sharing various kinds of virtual programming, including live broadcasts as well as free archival recordings on its YouTube channel. This week, the company shares choreographer Drew McOnie’s 2016 dance thriller Jekyll & Hyde, which crossbreeds Robert Louis Stevenson’s gothic Victorian novella with Little Shop of Horrors and sets it to new music by Grant Olding. The cast is led by Daniel Collins, Tim Hodges and Rachel Muldoon.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Wednesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Metropolitan Opera: Così fan tutte

Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly full productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Mozart’s saucy Così fan tutte, set by director Phelim McDermott in 1950s Coney Island. David Robertson conducts this 2018 performance, which stars Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka, Christopher Maltman and Broadway’s Kelli O’Hara.

The Homebound Project

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)

An extremely impressive roster of 50 actors and writers lend their talents to this online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, each of the Homebound Project’s editions features new short dramatic works, directed by professionals; you can watch them in return for a donation of $10 or more. The actors in tonight’s fifth and final installment, on the theme of “homemade,” include Laurie Metcalf, Brian Cox, Amanda Seyfried, Kelli O’Hara, Austin Pendleton and Ryan J. Haddad; among the writers of the 12 pieces are Craig Lucas, Stephen Karam, Lena Dunham, Lloyd Suh, Sylvia Khoury, Donnetta Lavinia Grays.

Bristol Riverside Theatre Summer Music Fest: A Night at the Movies

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Pennsylvania’s Bristol Riverside Theatre offers a virtual edition of its annual concert series, Summer Music Fest. Each of the three shows is recorded and broadcast three times. This month’s selection is A Night at the Movies, in which singers Demetria Joyce Bailey, Rebecca Robbins and Sean Thompson add their vocal polish to silver-screen tunes from “Stormy Weather” to “Moon River” and beyond. Keith Baker serves as host and music director; tickets cost $35, which will help the Bucks County company collect some much-needed bucks.

New Works: Between the Lines and My Little Barbizon

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. Kate Anderson, Elyssa Samsel and Timothy Allen McDonald’s Between the Lines, adapted from the best-selling YA novel by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, tells of a teenage girl who escapes the alienation of attending a new school with help from her favorite book; in Angela Sclafani’s My Little Barbizon, a young woman at New York’s Barbizon Hotel imagines conversing with fellow aspiring writers who have stayed there, including Joan Didion, Sylvia Plath, Eudora Welty and Gael Greene. As a lagniappe, today’s episode also includes a new song by Debra Barsha and Sheilah Rae, about the political empowerment of women. Half of the donations received this week will go to the antiviolence organization A Long Walk Home.

Ballet Hispánico: Cada Noche...Tango

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)

The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. The latest offering is Graciela Daniele’s Cada Noche...Tango, a 1988 portrait of Buenos Aires nightlife in the 1920s and 1930s set to music by the modern Argentine tango king Astor Piazzolla. A live Q&A follows the premiere.

Metropolitan Opera: Simon Boccanegra

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. The Met’s 21th week of free operas continues with a pre-HD 1995 performance of the Verdi rarity Simon Boccanegra, with a cast led by Kiri Te Kanawa, Plácido Domingo, Vladimir Chernov and Robert Lloyd. Giancarlo Del Monaco’s lavish production transports the audience to 14th-century Genoa. James Levine conducts.

The Sol Project: SolFest 2020

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

See Tuesday 7:30pm. SolFest’s third and final night features three short plays commissioned through the Play at Home program—Virginia Grise’s Soñar es luchar, juliany taveras’s the human is sad; let’s start a band and Cándido Tirado’s Magic Garden—followed by a discussion with the playwrights and past SolFest writers. Registration is required.

Theater Breaking Through Barriers: Voices from the Great Experiment

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

See Monday 7:30pm. TBTB’s virtual festival continues this evening with Enrique Huili’s 3 Stops from Loop Tape Station, directed by Ashley Scott and featuring Juan Carlos Diaz and Melissa Jennifer Gonzalez.

The Moth: Virtual StorySlam New York

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

The most trusted name in storytelling, the Moth, is drawn now to the flame of Zoom—which might actually be a good medium for the group’s intimate genre. In this live event, raconteurs spin five-minute yarns around the theme "Enthusiasm” and the audience picks votes for its favorite. Tickets cost $10.

All Arts: In This Life

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The terrific dancer Robbie Fairchild has been on an odyssey of self-discovery in the past few years that has taken him, among other things, from New York City Ballet principal to Broadway leading man (An American in Paris) and cinematic Muskustrap (Cats). Now he ventures into the realm of digital short films with In This Life, an exploration of grief that he has co-created with director Bat-Sheva Guez. The piece is divided, à la Kübler-Ross, into five sections, with a different choreographer for each: James Alsop, Warren Craft, Andrea Miller, Christopher Wheeldon and Fairchild himself.

Stars in the House: Freestyle Love Supreme cast reunion

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 8pm. Tonight's episode reunites cast members from Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly enjoyable improvised-rap show (cofounded by Lin-Manuel Miranda) that landed on Broadway last year.

The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show

Wednesday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)

The eminent Los Angeles improv group the Groundlings has been a training ground for Lisa Kudrow, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jon Lovitz, Jan Hooks, Will Forte, Paul Rebuens, Kathy Griffin and countless other major comedy names. Now the troupe offers a weekly online version of its long-form improv showcase The Crazy Uncle Joe Show. Regular cast members are joined each week by a special guest. Tickets cost $8.

