The hugging dog’s apartment burned down in a massive Chelsea fire on Christmas

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday December 27 2017, 12:00pm

On Christmas Day, a massive fire raged through the top floor a Chelsea apartment building on West 19th Street and 7th Avenue. The accidental fire was caused by candles—be careful with your candles, New Yorkers!—and ruined dozens of apartments in the building. 

Two people sustained minor injuries, and unfortunately, many of the apartments were completely gutted. 

One of those apartments belonged to one of our favorite canines in NYC: Louboutina the hugging dogShe and her owner, Cesar Fernandez-Chavez, live on the sixth floor, right next door to the source of the fire. Luckily, they were out for a walk when the fire ignited, but they lost everything in the fire. 

A GoFundMe page was created for the duo, and in one day, it’s nearly tripled its $20,000 goal. They’re not the only ones who need help this holiday season, though: Here are all the places you can donate and volunteer in NYC

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 577 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

