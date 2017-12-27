The hugging dog’s apartment burned down in a massive Chelsea fire on Christmas

On Christmas Day, a massive fire raged through the top floor a Chelsea apartment building on West 19th Street and 7th Avenue. The accidental fire was caused by candles—be careful with your candles, New Yorkers!—and ruined dozens of apartments in the building.

Two people sustained minor injuries, and unfortunately, many of the apartments were completely gutted.

One of those apartments belonged to one of our favorite canines in NYC: Louboutina the hugging dog. She and her owner, Cesar Fernandez-Chavez, live on the sixth floor, right next door to the source of the fire. Luckily, they were out for a walk when the fire ignited, but they lost everything in the fire.

A GoFundMe page was created for the duo, and in one day, it’s nearly tripled its $20,000 goal. They’re not the only ones who need help this holiday season, though: Here are all the places you can donate and volunteer in NYC.

There’s a massive fire in Chelsea. There’s a hysterical woman crying saying her husband and pets are still inside. The fire broke out next to the fire department and yet they had to wait for fire fighters and equipment from other squadrons. pic.twitter.com/LRk5gxuH76 — Achmat X (@AchmatX) December 25, 2017

