The iconic Central Park Bow Bridge has officially reopened and it looks beautiful

Last November, the Central Park Conservancy announced that Central Park's instantly recognizable Bow Bridge was to close for repairs for two months.

Believe it or not, those 60 days how now passed: the bridge is not only open to the public, but it looks beautiful!

According to an official press release, the repair process, which was "due to the immense wear-and-tear [the site] received from the public," consisted of many phases.

Photograph: Courtesy of Central Park Conservancy

First off, officials researched historic photographs "to identify the number of plans and decking size for the bridge's floor, which was originally constructed in 1862." Professionals then replaced the decking with new, more durable and harder wood while also scraping and painting several beams under the deck to try and prevent future corrosion.

The results are pretty fabulous: Bow Bridge looks refreshed, which is more than most New Yorkers can say given current weather patterns.

The cast iron bridge, whose shape resembles that of an archer's bow, was famously designed by Calvert Vaux and Jacob Wrey Mould back in 1862. Bronx-based iron foundry Janes, Kirtland & Co., the same company behind the dome of the U.S. Capitol Building, actually built the structure.

In addition to walking across the bridge and snapping phenomenal photos, there are plenty of other things to do in Central Park—even in the winter.

From strolling through the Conservatory Garden to visiting the always-awesome Central Park Zoo and, of course, ice skating at Wollman Rink, we dare say that the landmark during the colder months is just as entertaining as it is when the weather is warmer.