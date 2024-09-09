The iconic Cyclone rollercoaster in Coney Island has reopened!

A couple of weeks, the famous Cyclone rollercoaster in Coney Island closed indefinitely due to some well-founded safety concerns involving a damaged chain in the motor room.

We're happy to report that the 97-year-old ride officially reopened this weekend, following an investigation by inspectors that confirmed the necessary repairs were conducted successfully.

“This American icon has captivated guests for nearly a century, and our dedicated team and attraction engineers continue to ensure that this legendary 97-year-old landmark continues to operate safely and smoothly,” said Alessandro Zamperla, President and CEO of Central Amusement International, Inc., in an official statement. “We are always thrilled to welcome riders to experience the Cyclone every season.”

As reported by the New York Times, this wasn't the first time that the Cyclone was in need of maintenance work. As a matter of fact, the city was looking to demolish the ride in the 1970s, until an infusion of millions of dollars allowed the owners to restore and reopen the attraction.

Then, about a decade ago, in 2015, the Cyclone abruptly stopped working mid-ride, while guests were near its peak: the transmission belt slipped off the drum. Although no one was injured, locals have been pretty worried about the safety statues of the rollercoaster for years now.

As they say, “all is well that ends well.” Keep in mind that the Luna Park will basically stay open through the end of October only, so try to visit ASAP.