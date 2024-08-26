Here is why the famous Cyclone rollercoaster in Coney Island is closed indefinitely

If you've ever seen Coney Island's iconic Cyclone, then you know it's as impressive as it is scary—and we're not just talking about its signature 85-foot drop. On a regular day, the nearly century-old wooden ride looks (and sounds) like it could disintegrate at any point.

Well, it hasn't all been in your head: the rollercoaster was shut off indefinitely over the weekend due to some well-founded safety concerns. That's... Petrifying?

Last Thursday, the Cyclone stopped mid-ride while it was ascending and passengers had to be escorted off because of a damaged chain in the motor room, reports CNN. Thank goodness, nobody was injured.

The Department of Buildings (DOB) issued the park two violations: one failing to maintain the ride and the second for not informing the city about the damage right away, according to Gothamist.

The DOB hasn't yet announced when, exactly, the rollercoaster will re-open but it has said that the Cyclone is to remain closed until all necessary repairs have been made.

The Cyclone first opened back in 1927 and has undergone serious maintenance work in the past. In fact, the city had planned to scrap the ride in the 1970s, before it was restored and reopened for millions of dollars. Then, in 2015, the Cyclone halted abruptly and got stuck near its peak when the transmission belt slipped off the drum, as reported by the New York Times. No one was injured in that incident, either.

Due to its ancient status, repair work on the rollercoaster is common, but that usually happens pretty swiftly.

"The Coney Island Cyclone is a 97-year-old rollercoaster that is meticulously maintained and tested daily," said a spokesperson for the Luna Park in a statement to News 12. "It is not uncommon to stop a ride and evacuate the ride if an issue arises for the safety of our guests. We will reopen the Cyclone rollercoaster when the repair is complete and the ride passes its DOB inspection."

For now, you can still enjoy the other rides and entertainment options that Luna Park has to offer, including the family-friendly Tony’s Express and the 90-degree-dropper, the Thunderbolt.