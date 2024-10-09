New York’s only revolving restaurant is getting a makeover.

Opened in 1985, The View was perched above Times Square, found on the 47th and 48th floor of the Marriott Marquis. Calling back to the rotating restaurants prominent in the ’60s, the entire restaurant spun on the hour, every hour, giving guests a full panorama of the city. But over the years, the restaurant spun into gimmicky territory, popular with tourists, but a trap to locals. But now, the Times Square destination will transform into an upscale dining restaurant, evoking the vibrant nightlife of historic New York.

Coming this winter, The View will be once again spinning the block. Thanks to Union Square Hospitality, the two-story venue will be reimagined as a hub for American classics for the area’s theater crowd.

“Both the New York Marriott Marquis and USHG were established in 1985, and each has played a pivotal role in reshaping New York’s hospitality landscape over the past 40 years,” says USHG founder and executive chairman Danny Meyer in a press release. “By combining culinary excellence with warm hospitality, we intend to create a destination dining experience and evening out—smack dab in the heart of the Broadway Theater District—that appeals to New Yorkers and visitors alike.”

The firm behind some of New York’s hotspots—from COQODAQ to the Equinox Hotel—the Rockwell Group will be behind the renovation, set to offer two distinct guest experiences. The entryway on the 48th floor will soon feature a 20-seat bar and lounge with elevated bar snacks, small plates and a raw bar. Climbing down the spiral staircase to the 47th floor, the new and improved restaurant will trade the all-you-can-eat buffet for supper club eats that draw on American classics. Thanks to a piano, nightly music will soon be on offer. And of course, the dining room will continue to rotate, showing off 360-degree views of the skyline.

