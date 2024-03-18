Time Out says

The opulent high-rise hotel in the heart of Hudson Yards focuses on wellness, luxury and recovery.

Equinox is pretty much ubiquitous with upscale wellness, and the well-known brand’s first foray into the hospitality space aligns. First opened in July 2019, Equinox has seen a post-shutdown resurgence of luxury travelers, for both leisure and business (and also staycationing) in its 14 stories of a 92-story skyscraper.

Along with regular gym members, hotel guests have access to Equinox Hudson Yards’ 60,000 square feet of club space, plus indoor and outdoor pools, plunge pools, group fitness classes, training, locker rooms and more. An on-site spa also offers premium relaxation and rejuvenation through signature inner and outer body treatments.

Following the wellness theme, Equinox’s guest rooms are meticulously designed for a better night’s sleep, which, well, depends on the sleeper. During my stay, soundproof walls and light-blocking curtains created such a dark sleep chamber that I didn’t notice how close I was to the West Side Highway. The all-natural fibers on the bed are designed for the perfect shut-eye once tucked in, but they weren’t my favorite to sleep with. And if you’re more used to a foam mattress, the hard sleep surface might not suffice (though a “PM Rituals” program on the in-room TV may help you settle).

The sky lobby is a small living room space on the 25th floor with cozy seating and counters to get some work done or meet with visitors. Below, the 24th floor houses Electric Lemon, a stunning health-focused fine dining restaurant with a gorgeous terrace and internationally influenced menu.

Nearby:

Ci Siamo

Chef Hilary Sterling’s Italian restaurant in Manhattan West is a tough reservation to secure, but a worthwhile one for lunch or dinner. Feast on cast iron focaccia and seasonal salads, before indulging in homemade pastas, like the signature rigatoni ala gricia slick with guanciale grease and crisp black pepper.

The Shed

Hudson Yard’s multidisciplinary arts center is a go-to for theater, visual art and more. Stop into Cedric’s, the lobby cafe, to admire the architecture to current exhibits or enjoy an espresso before a performance.

Midnight Theatre - This 160-seat cabaret is part of a dinner theater revival seen throughout New York. Visit for fun magic shows, live music, variety shows and more, complete with craft cocktails in an enchanting space.

Neighborhood

Located in the heart of Hudson Yards, Equinox Hotel is just minutes from the 7 train at 34th Street and walkable to all midtown attractions. Staycationers can also take advantage of the pedestrian-accessible attractions in Hudson Yards including The Shed’s performances, taking in the views from Edge, shopping at The Shops at Hudson Yards, dining at several acclaimed restaurants and exploring the nearby Manhattan West neighborhood which attaches to The High Line.

Time Out Tip

Jetlagged? Overeager? Arrive at the hotel early to access gym privileges and showers to refresh before you can check in to your room.