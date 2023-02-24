The Jonas Brothers are heading to Broadway this spring

Here is how to get tickets to the limited-run residency.

Believe it or not, the Jonas Brothers are heading to Broadway.

The trio just announced a five-night residency at the Marquis Theatre at 210 West 46th Street by 7th Avenue, kicking off on March 14 through 18.

In a pretty interesting setup, the band members will perform tracks from a single one of their albums every night, including Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines, and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and The Album (2023).

The residency will likely draw attention to the brothers' newest work, The Album, which is scheduled to be released this upcoming May.

Tickets for the various shows are not yet on sale but those interested are urged to register as verified fans right here to qualify for Ticketmaster's upcoming presale.

If the pop phenomenons are not quite your cup of tea, worry not: a bunch of exciting new Broadway shows are scheduled to open this spring, most of them offering a more "traditional" experience than what the Jonas Brothers are likely to put on.

From Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street to Dancin' and Life of Pi, here are some of the productions we're most excited to catch in the Theater District in the next few weeks.