New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Luna at KPOP press event
Photograph: Courtesy Jenny AndersonLuna at KPOP press event

The K-pop musical KPOP will open on Broadway this year

The production will star real-life K-pop singer Luna

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
Advertising

Start screaming now: The real-life Korean pop star Luna, a former member of the chart-topping K-pop girl group f(x), will star in the original musical KPOP when it makes its Broadway debut this fall, the production announced today. The show will begin previews at Circle on the Square on October 13, 2022, and will officially open on November 20.

KPOP premiered in New York in 2017 in Ars Nova's immersive Off Broadway production, in which the audience was split into groups and led through a music-factory tour of multiple spaces in the A.R.T./New York Theatres complex. The show will be reworked for a more conventional staging in its Broadway run, but the fact that it will be at Circle in the Square—Broadway's only space with a non-traditional seating plan, where in-the-round stagings are common—suggests that elements of the original immersive quality may remain. Teddy Bergman will once again direct, and Jennifer Weber will choreograph.

RECOMMENDED: Complete A-Z list of Broadway musicals and Off Broadway musicals in NYC right now

Conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim, with a book by Kim and a score by Helen Park and Max Vernon, KPOP takes an inside look at the molding of stars at a fictional entertainment label. "The script says it aims to plunge us into the world of contemporary Korean music 'like a bubble bath,' and that’s exactly what it does. Tiny bubbles of pleasure keep floating up and bursting all around us. Pop! Pop! Pop!," we wrote in our review of KPOP's 2017 production. " [But] KPOP wants to give us the bathwater, too: the dirt and sweat that go into the performers’ meticulously crafted images, and the scrubbing away of accents and other evidence of Korean ethnicity."

Luna, whose stint with f(x) has been followed by a successful solo career, is no stranger to musical theater: Her credits include Korean stage productions of Legally BlondeIn the Heights and Mamma Mia! “Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theatre has always been a driving passion of mine," said the singer. "Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture—this Korean artform—to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life.”

KPOP is the latest show to join what is emerging as a promising fall season on Broadway. The offering will also include a transfer of the 2021 musical Kimberly Akimbo, an Aaron Sorkin revision of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot at Lincoln Center, and a revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson. 

Full casting for KPOP has not yet been announced, but tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here and here

Jason Tam in KPOP
Photograph: Ben AronsJason Tam in Off Broadway's KPOP

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.