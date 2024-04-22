The largest bounce castle in the world is returning to NY next month!

Perhaps one of the funnest family-friendly activities to partake in as the weather turns warmer, Big Bounce America, the self-anointed biggest bounce hose in the world (we believe them), is returning to New York this May, specifically setting up shop at the Broadway Commons in Hicksville, less than an hour drive from midtown Manhattan, between May 25 and June 16.

As usual, guests will get to choose between a variety of different sessions depending on their age: toddler (3 years and younger with carers), junior (7 years and younger with carers), bigger kids (15 years and younger with carers) and adults-only (anyone 16 and older). Prices different based on each session as well.

Included with your pass, which you can snag right here, is access to five different bouncy experiences: the "classic" giant inflatable, the largest across the world; a 900-foot linear experience complete with a fun ball pit; a space-themed attraction; a customized sports arena with goals, nets, balls and more; and the "OctoBlast," a deep sea-like adventure that's part bouncer and part foam party.

When you get tired of all the physical activity, you'll get to relax in the various "chill-out zones" that are set up around the compound. Food and drink options will be available as well, to be enjoyed while an on-site MC pumps up the crowd.

Last September, the bounce house took over Brooklyn after a run around the country, so we imagine that the experience will travel this year as well, eventually landing closer to NYC.

But given the success of the attraction the past few years, we deem it absolutely worth it to travel to Long Island to start bouncing around ASAP... and then, perhaps, visit again the next time it's in the area. It is, after all, one of the best de-stressors we've noticed in NY.