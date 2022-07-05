The last Manhattanhenge of the year is happening next week!

Let's be honest: Manhattanhenge never gets old. There's just something about seeing the sun setting or rising in perfect alignment to the skyscrapers that define our city that feels perennially romantic, cool and beautiful.

Fellow celestial event lovers should know that the last Manhattanhenge of the year (and the second of 2022 overall!) is scheduled to take place on July 11 at 8:20pm. Specifically, according to the Farmer's Almanac, the "full sun version" of the event will happen on Monday of next week while the "half sun version" will take place the next day, on Thursday, July 12 at 8:21pm.

As usual, there are a few notes you should keep in mind if trying to capture the picture-perfect moment via camera or the naked eye.

As our guide to Manhattanhenge 2022 suggests, the best streets to catch the event are as far east as you can go on 14th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street, 42nd Street and 57th Street (these are pretty wide streets that make for great views!).

Try to get to your preferred look out point about half hour before the time given and, once you're in position, make sure to turn off your flash and forget about zooming. Needless to say, stay away from using Instagram filters: the phenomena is epic in its most natural form.

In case you're wondering about the difference between the two "versions" of the sunset, the New York Times explains that "the half sun will look like the sun is sliced in half and just grazing the horizon while the full sun, where the complete orb touches the pavement, is the real star of the show." For what it's worth, we find both events to be dazzlingly beautiful and memorable so you'll want to try and catch each one.

As for the moniker, the paper reports that it functions as "a New Yorker-style nod to Stonehenge, the ancient rock structure in the English countryside that aligns with the sunsets and sunrises during the summer and winter solstices." But, although Stonehenge was actually designed a certain why for religious reasons, the grid of New York just happens to function perfectly in similar ways.

What can we say? New York has a way of inadvertently becoming perfectly beautiful at times.