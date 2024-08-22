Carmine’s, the Italian restaurant on West 44th Street in Times Square that has become a celebrity hangout spot, is very much known for hosting crowds before Broadway shows. It has effectively become part and parcel of the city’s theater culture, perhaps recognized as Broadway’s unofficial restaurant.

But the eatery is about to get into a different part of the theater game by launching its very own immersive experience on site. Organized by immersive theater company American Immersion Theater, Speakeasy Die Softly will open inside Carmine’s Sinatra Room on September 20 and run through October 5.

Now in previews, the two-hour show also includes a 30-minute cocktail reception and a three-course family-style meal featuring some of the most recognized dishes that the restaurant has been serving throughout its 34-year-long NYC tenure.

Photograph: Courtesy of Carmine's

Expect a classic murder mystery game, complete with delectable food, shady characters and sleuthing.

Here's the premise: it's the 1920s and you're having a nice dinner at the Lou Zar speakeasy—until someone gets murdered.

“The night kicks off with drinks, dames and illegal games, all while evading the watchful eyes of the feds,” reads a press release. “Attendees will play a crucial role in transforming the speakeasy into a family establishment, concealing its illicit past before the detective arrives. However, the plot thickens as a murder is discovered, entangling everyone in a crime that even the most seasoned bootlegger would dread.”

Although wary of all things immersive, we must admit that Speakeasy Die Softly sounds particularly exciting, likely because it is mounted inside a theater institution that has always prized the form and the actors that call the industry their home. To put it simply: attending a murder mystery game event at Carmine's just sounds cool.

Carmine’s, located at 200 West 44th Street by 8th Avenue, is selling tickets for all shows right here.