The legendary Carnegie Deli will pop up at the U.S. Open this summer

Although the iconic Carnegie Deli, the Jewish delicatessen that debuted near Carnegie Hall in 1937, shut down its original location in 2016, its spirit lives on as a branch inside Madison Square Garden.

This summer, though, New Yorkers will also get to enjoy the deli's signature pastrami and corned beef sandwiches at the U.S. Open, where the company will set up a pop-up from August 19, when the U.S. Open Fan Week kicks off, through September 8, when the tournament comes to a close.

"We're thrilled to bring our legacy of classic New York deli fare to the excitement of the U.S. Open," said Sarri Harper, CEO of Carnegie Deli Group, in an official statement. "Piled high with our signature smoked and cured meats, our U.S. Open offerings are served up with the same 'love' and care we put into every sandwich.”

You'll find the temporary Carnegie Deli location within the U.S. Open's Food Village. Here are the menu items that will be served on site:

- Jumbo New York hot dog (9’ all-beef frankfurter)

- French fries

- Hot pastrami served mustard

- Hot corned beef served with mustard

- Roasted turkey breast served with Russian dressing

- New York Cheesecake

- Giant black and white cookies

Considering that the restaurant's motto has always been, "If you can finish your meal, we've done something wrong," we suggest you take your ordering very seriously: all the dishes will likely be much larger than you're used to. Not that we're complaining.