mountain coaster Lake Placid
Courtesy the Governors Office

Here’s how to go on the longest outdoor mountain coaster in the country

The Upstate New York thrill ride is the coolest way to take in the autumn leaves.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Falltime fun is just around the corner—literally!

The longest outdoor mountain coaster in the country is open for the season at Mt Van Hoevenberg in Upstate New York.

The Lake Placid attraction, which first opened in 2020, is a 1.4-mile-long Olympic Sliding Track from 1980 and takes about eight minutes from start to finish, winding down Mt. Van Hoevenberg among the gorgeous autumn leaves. 

The coaster also has a timing and audio system that allows participants to experience a ride nearly identical to that of an Olympic Bobsledder during the 1980 Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid.

Luckily, you can control the speed through sharp corners, cliffside banks and long winding track, unlike the bobsled experience we tried there earlier this year. It’s not nearly as thrilling (trust me), but the coaster does get some speed.

“The views are amazing, and the curves get your heart pounding,” Olympic Regional Development Authority President & CEO Mike Pratt said in 2020. “Everyone will feel like they deserve a medal.”

The Cliffside Coaster is open Fridays to Wednesdays, 10am to 5pm, and costs $55 per person and $10 for kids under 13.

While there, you might as well enjoy the other cool activities at Mt Van Hoevenberg, including the Discover Luge lessons, the Olympic Legacy Tour, biking trails, and in the winter if you’re a thrill-seeker, the bobsled experience.

In fact, here’s how to do a weekend in Lake Placid!

Mountain coaster
Courtesy the Governors Office

