The longest outdoor mountain coaster in the U.S is now open in NY

Come fall, there's nothing quite as cool and thrilling and as riding the longest outdoor mountain roller coaster in the country, which is now open for the season at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Upstate New York.

A truly remarkable feat of engineering, the Cliffside Coaster, as the attraction built like a bobsled track is called, has been spinning ticket holders all around a 1.4-mile-long Olympic sliding track since 2020. The ride was actually originally used during the 1980 Olympic winter games in Lake Placid: it was part of the bobsledding competition. What's more, the experience, which takes about eight minutes from start to finish, also boasts a timing and audio system that has participants feel like they're actually part of that Olympic event.

One more thing: just like you would when bobsledding, you are actually able to control your speed when turning while on the ride.

“The views are amazing, and the curves get your heart pounding,” Olympic Regional Development Authority President & CEO Mike Pratt said in 2020. “Everyone will feel like they deserve a medal.”

In addition to the adrenaline rush, riders constantly talk about the beauty involved in seeing the gorgeous fall leaves all around you while speeding through the course.

Photograph: Courtesy of the Governors Office

Considering that the famous Cyclone rollercoaster in Coney Island is still closed indefinitely due to some well-founded safety concerns, this might actually be the very best coaster in the New York area currently in operation.

The Cliffside Coaster is open daily 10am to 5pm, Given the popularity of the ride, we suggest you snag tickets for it before you visit. You can buy those right here. Happy fall, New York!