The luxury glamping site on Governors Island is reopening in June

Traveling in and out of New York City may still frowned upon right now, but you don’t need to fly out West or drive up to the Adirondacks to experience luxury camping. For a quick escape from the concrete jungle to a peaceful camping oasis, you can head to historic Governors Island in just a few short weeks.

Collective Governors Island, the permanent luxury camp on the western side of Governors Island, is reopening and you can start booking now for early summer. They'll set an official June date soon as they finish working with the Trust for Governors Island on the island's reopening plan.

This summer, the six-acre retreat, put on by glamping hospitality group Collective Retreats, is providing complimentary and unlimited access to a private water taxi from 4 to 11pm daily for all guests to arrive on the island and begin their getaways.

Apart from taking in sweet sunset vistas of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan from afar, you’ll also be properly pampered while onsite.

In the mornings, guests receive complimentary private in-tent continental breakfast and can partake in daily wellness programs including mindfulness lessons, yoga and meditation. Guests can play with free lawn games like life-sized Jenga or rent a bike to explore the island, which dates back to colonial era. Gourmet dining and cocktail service with private dining hideaways is also available.

Before bed, expect complimentary and private s'mores sessions at the campfire for true summer camp vibes.

As for sleeping accommodations, there are three tiers to choose from for your budget. The most luxe, Outlook Shelter, offers 300 square-foot units for two (starting at $700 per night) and has a king bed, a private, custom-designed bathroom, hot rain showers, a spa tub, free retreat bike rentals and other services.

The Summit Tent holds a swanky king-size bed a private bathroom and starts at about $500 per night.

The Journey Tents, equipped with either a queen or double beds, have a two guests max and share bathrooms with other campers. They start at $150 per night, though for the summer months we noticed many dates were around $400 a night. During these times, all guests will have contactless check in and check out.

A rep from Collective Retreats told us regarding the site's opening: "The retreat is currently built and ready to go with the latest safety measures in place so once we get the green light, all of our guest amenities, food and beverage offerings and activities will be open on day one."

