Good news for West Siders: The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks are returning to the Hudson River side of Manhattan this year after a long stint on the East River.

This year's location will open offer miles of prime viewing to see the nation's largest Independence Day celebration on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The display will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects that will illuminate the Manhattan skyline. Fireworks will launch from barges positioned along the Hudson River with multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan between West 14th and West 34th Streets and in New Jersey.

RECOMMENDED: An immersive light festival is about to give Lower Manhattan a literal glow-up

"This year’s Macy’s 4th of Fireworks display will launch an inspiring spectacle of patriotic color, light and sound from the Hudson River for the first time in more than a decade," said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, said in a press release. "Following last year’s first of its kind drone display, our team has been hard at work developing new ways to surprise and delight our fans."

The team at Macy's Studios works with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza to come up with creative ways to decorate the night sky and awe spectators. While it's incredible to see the show in person, it's also broadcast across the country on NBC.

This year, New Jersey will one again get in on prime fireworks viewing.

"New Jersey is proud to celebrate Independence Day this year with a dazzling display of fireworks planned in collaboration with our neighbors across the Hudson," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "For the first time in recent years, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will light up our sky above the Hudson River."

The annual fireworks display has been a beloved New York City tradition since 1976. More details about this year's show, including viewing locations and timing, will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.