Inside The Market Line at Essex Crossing, opening on Friday

The long-awaited Market Line, the 150,000-square-foot bazaar located in Essex Crossing, is finally opening to the public this Friday, November 22nd. It’s beneath the relocated city-owned Essex Market—which debuted in May with many old vendors in new digs such as Shopsin’s, Ni Japanese Deli and Puebla Mexican grocers—and operates independently. More than two dozen restaurant concepts and counting will be open for business in the sprawling new basement space.

The Market Line refers to itself as New York’s largest market and one of the world’s largest, though it seems comparable to the Chelsea Market (which, according to their team has "200,000-square-feet of rentable space.") But statistics aside, The Market Line, much like its older sibling Essex Market, hopes to keep the spirit of the Lower East Side alive with an all-star line-up and a vast range of cuisines.

Rendering courtesy SHoP Architects

Photograph: Quallsbenson c/o MarketLine

Curation (see full list below) includes New York institutions like the Ukrainian pierogi favorite, Veselka (the stalwart’s first-ever expansion outside of its East Village restaurant). Schaller & Weber, the historic Upper East Side German butcher, will open another location of Schaller’s Stube, a stand using its popular sausages. Nom Wah Tea Parlor, a dim sum spot that first opened in Chinatown in the 1920’s, will also open with another location. And, Tortilleria Nixtamal will expand for the first time, with its new outpost.

Likewise, hip newcomers are poised to open new restaurant concepts at the Market Line. Essex Pearl will focus on a global look at seafood, from siblings Steven, Freeman and Lina Wong, who grew up in the family fishmonger business and who’ve gone off on their own with the new kitchen led by Talde alum, chef Bun Cheam. Much like at Astoria Seafood in Queens, you can buy seafood (right now, lobster and shrimp) and have it prepared-to-order to eat on-site; the restaurant will also offer composed dishes, too.

The much-anticipated Peoples Wine will be a rare combination of wine bar and wine shop, which is unheard of due to several logistical blockades that New York businesses face when looking to operate a bar and also act as merchants. It’s run by the hot-shot chefs behind Wildair and Contra, Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske Valtierra. Their managing partner is Daryl Nuhn, who spent time at many of the city’s most-talked-about restaurants like Cosme, Estela and Gem. You can expect dishes like lobster mac ‘n cheese and chicken wings stuffed with pork and mushrooms.

Rendering courtesy SHoP Architects

Overall, there will be more alcohol options available downstairs, including the 200-seat Grand Delancey beer hall, which allows you to order from the other vendors' food stalls while you drink from their 50 tap options.

The New York Times has heralded the Essex Crossing development as the “Anti-Hudson Yards.” In addition to Essex Market and the Market Line, the building is home to a movie complex, affordable housing units and is a part of a series of development projects covering six acres of land, one complex of which will be home to the International Center of Photography.

Rendering courtesy SHoP Architects

Photograph: Quallsbenson c/o Market Line

The Market Line itself will be a mixed-use space. In addition to food, there will be boutiques, art, music and various spaces that will function for the community (the nearby by Tenement Museum will also expand into the hall and their related food tours will end here). Reps for the market told Time Out New York that the space will be complete in 2021.

Here’s a first look at the participating Market Line vendors:

Ample Hills

Cafe Grumpy

Doughnut Plant

Ends Meat

Essex Pearl

Four Sigmatic

Gouie

Kuro Obi

Moon Man

Nom Wah Tea Parlor

Peoples Wine Bar and Shop

Pho Grand

Que Chevere

Rebecca’s Cake Pops

Rustic Table

Southeast Asia Food Group pantry goods

Schaller & Weber

Substance Vitality Bar

Tenement Museum

The Grand Delancey beer hall

The Pickle Guys

Tortilleria Nixtamal

Veselka

...and more to come.

The Market Line is located at 115 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002 at Essex Crossing (below Essex Market). Hours of operation are Sunday-Saturday from 7AM to 1AM.

Photograph: Quallsbenson c/o Market Line

Photograph: Quallsbenson c/o Market Line